Nightmare on Rene Street

Jamaica Lipson | 4th Nov 2016 5:00 AM

TRAGEDY: Floral tributes surround the scene of last week's fatal crash on Rene St, Noosaville.
TRAGEDY: Floral tributes surround the scene of last week's fatal crash on Rene St, Noosaville. Jamaica Lipson

THE BUSY Noosaville street which last week was the scene of a fatal crash between a motorbike and a car has seen its fair share of near misses according to businesses on Rene St.

Although last week's crash has been ruled in or out as being speed related it has raised concerns about speed in which vehicles travel along the street.

Drivers are reminded that as Rene St is a built up area the default speed limit of 50kmh applies.

A Noosa Shire Council spokesperson said as 50kmh is the general urban speed limit, these roads aren't usually signed.

Although perhaps a road that has so many vehicles travel on it every day should be an exception.

Trucks, vans, trailers, cars and motorbikes all use the busy street and most are not passing by but wanting to stop or do a u-turn and this creates some of the issues.

There have been many different ideas voiced about how to address the problem.

Around 9am on Melbourne Cup Day in less than 15 minutes a car count revealed that over 100 cars passed through Rene St.

At one stage a truck parked on the opposite side of the road blocking traffic from passing safely through.

The sad thing is last week's tragedy was an 'accident waiting to happen'.

Noosa Heads Police Station Senior Sargent Steve Mcright said Rene St is not deemed a black spot area.

"We just don't get many complaints or reported accidents," Snr Sgt Mcright said.

Despite this, businesses along Rene St agreed something should be done.

Jodi Veivers from Red Energy Promotions said the day after the fatal people were revving up Rene St.

Hans Savimaki, who owns 50 Rene St, said there have been plenty of near misses.

"(I) wouldn't doubt if there are 3000-4000 cars a day," Mr Savimaki said.

Mr Savimaki said double lines might increase safety.

Val Malone from Walk on Wheels said she thought speed bumps were the answer.

"I always hear them screeching (along Rene St)," Ms Malone said.

"Not enough is being done to stop the problem."

On Tuesday morning around 7.15am, Mark Rudorfod was driving to work on Rene St when he saw a motorbike doing around 100kmh up the street.

"I think there should be speed signs or more police," Mr Rudorfod said.

Council received one inquiry about the Rene St speed limit.

And that it was received following the recent crash.

"Police are still investigating the cause of the recent crash on Rene St at Noosaville," the spokesperson said.

"Council will consider the findings of that investigation when making any future assessment of this road."

The question is can and will something be done to prevent another tragedy.

Topics:  noosa traffic

