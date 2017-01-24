31°
News

Nikleby to wow festival

24th Jan 2017 11:03 AM
MAGIC ACT: Nick Britt.
MAGIC ACT: Nick Britt.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOR Nick Britt magic is a family thing. His father Greg Britt, known as Elgregoe has been a magician for 40 years.

"When I left school at 16 I didn't know what I wanted to do and my dad was touring and said do you want to tour as a roadie with me,” Nick said.

After four years working with his dad Nick went out on his own as a magician and became Nikleby the Magician. That was 15 years ago and in that time he has toured the United States, Australia and worked on cruise ships. He resides on the Sunshine Coast.

On Australia Day this year Nikleby will be wowing the audience at the Noosa Australia Day Festival at Lions Park, Gympie Tce, Noosaville.

Though a magician never reveals his secret he did let the rabbit out of the bag on a few things the audience may see on Australia Day.

"There will be lots of tricks and illusions, I may make a rabbit appear and someone might even be sawn in half,” Nick said.

So be sure to check Nikleby out at the Noosa Australia Day Festival.

Noosa News

Topics:  magic noosa australia day festival

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Em'z the word for top sushi in Noosa

Em'z the word for top sushi in Noosa

It's all about fresh and tasty at Sushi Em'z

Story-telling earns award nomination

BREAKING NEWS: Callum Gordon loves sharing small community stories on social media.

Pomona student says social media can bring us together

Just horsing around

HELPING HAND: Sally Clayton with Jinx rehabilitates and rescues ponies.

Want to ride a pony this Australia Day?

'You can't live here': Battle brews over site plans

Living the eco life on Noosa North Shore may not be for permanents in the eye of council regulations as they stand now.

North Shore developer seeks more permanent stays

Local Partners

Em'z the word for top sushi in Noosa

It's all about fresh and tasty at Sushi Em'z

Nikleby to wow festival

MAGIC ACT: Nick Britt.

Australia Day in Noosa will be filled with entertainment and magic

Noosa Long Weekend fundraiser boasts Williamson play

Lisa Gormley and Justin Stewart Cotta will lead a stellar cast in performances of Odd Man Out for the Noosa Long Weekend Festival.

A David Williamson play will feature at Noosa Long Weekend Festival

REVEALED: Next pro sport to make Coast home

UNITED PRO WRESTLING: KrackerJak will pull out his moves this weekend at Pub Mooloolaba.

The question is: is it really a sport or is it theatre?

Buderim East Probus Club boasts a proud history

Probus Club of Buderim East president Kenn Rogers and outgoing president Max Fenn at the club's 25th anniversary lunch.

Buderim East Probus Club has produced a book on its history

Noosa Long Weekend fundraiser boasts Williamson play

Noosa Long Weekend fundraiser boasts Williamson play

NOOSA Long Weekend Festival will present David Williamson's Odd Man Out for four exclusive fundraiser performances at The J Theatre.

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

Gorden Kaye, pictured in Brisbane in 2007, found fame as a cafe owner Rene Artois in the iconic British television series ‘Allo ‘Allo!

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, from BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died.

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

THE Australian-made movie a hit, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Long live the Long Weekend

Long Weekend founders Kristin and David Williamson.

Long Weekend Festival founders reminisce

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Not a good idea to give Ozzy a Ferrari

Kristen Stewart to host SNL

Kristen Stewart will host a pre-Super Bowl episode of SNL next month

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth celebrate son's first birthday

PERFECT LOCATION!!! PARKS and WALKING TRACKS AT YOUR DOORSTEP!!! QUALITY HOME, READY TO MOVE IN!!!

29 Waterhole Place, Bli Bli 4560

House 3 2 2 High $500,000's

Only 2 years old, the hard work is done, all you need to do is move in and enjoy. Located in a quiet street with parks and walking tracks just outside your...

5 Bedroom Delight! Ready To Move Into!

4 Silky Oak Court, Peregian Springs 4573

House 5 2 Offers Above...

This 1 year old beautifully designed 5 bedroom home is fitted out with all the perks you could hope for. Air conditioning plus ceiling fans, a spacious walk-in...

Contract crashed, this is the only lot available!

Lot 3 Glenview Road, Glenview 4553

Residential Land Patten's Reserve - LOT 3 With the current contract not going ahead ... $575,000

Patten's Reserve - LOT 3 With the current contract not going ahead on this property the developers have reintroduced it to the market. All four lots were put on...

Panoramic Treetop Luxury

7 Griffith Lane, Buderim 4556

House 2 2 2 $849,000

On the top of Buderim and nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac lies this hidden oasis. The privacy and tranquility are rivalled only by the vast, panoramic...

Custom Designed Stunner - Breathtaking Views

6 Keppel Lane, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 4 By Negotiation

This custom built home positioned on over half an acre of lush tropical gardens in an elevated position at the end of a cul-de-sac, boasts absolute privacy and...

Beautiful Character Home with Ocean Views

25 Somerset Drive, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 1 $665,000

Enjoy your breakfast on your balcony while taking in ocean views. With the much sought-after East/North-Easterly aspect, this home captures year-round sea...

Brand New and Affordable, only 3 remaining!

40 Blackall Street, Woombye 4559

Duplex 3 2 1 From $380,000

Located within walking distance to the centre of Woombye, these brand new residential duplex homes offer an affordable entry point to the market without...

SERENITY AND SECLUSION SELLING IN MOOLOOLABA

40/1 Poinsettia Court, Mooloolaba 4557

Unit 3 2 2 $435,000

Now is your chance to enjoy this beautifully presented Townhouse in a great location. This Gem tucked away in the back corner of Mooloolaba is going to sell as the...

BEACHFRONT BLISS

14/145 Lowanna Drive, Buddina 4575

Apartment 3 2 1 $695,000

Ideal for home owners and investors alike, this extensively renovated apartment is positioned in a secure, absolute beachfront complex with nothing to do but move...

Immediate Sale Needed!!

15 Coorumbong Close, Mooloolaba 4557

House 3 3 $999,000

This waterfront home, circa 1980, is priced and ready to sell. Don't miss this opportunity to purchase this home which has undergone a stunning renovation over...

Cal South's 'community school' could be first of many

SCHOOLS: Caloundra South could see a rollout of multi-purpose schools.

If community loves it more multi-purpose schools could roll out

Sand mine fight to fire up again this week

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

Public meeting set down for Wednesday night

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

How investors are cashing in on Sunshine Coast property

Core Logic property statistics shows Sunshine Coast unit prices dipped 3.1% in the three months to September 31 while Noosa's prices dropped 13.5% in the same period.

Sunshine Coast unit prices dip 3.1% while Noosa units drop13.5%

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!