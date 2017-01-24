Nikleby to wow festival

FOR Nick Britt magic is a family thing. His father Greg Britt, known as Elgregoe has been a magician for 40 years.

"When I left school at 16 I didn't know what I wanted to do and my dad was touring and said do you want to tour as a roadie with me,” Nick said.

After four years working with his dad Nick went out on his own as a magician and became Nikleby the Magician. That was 15 years ago and in that time he has toured the United States, Australia and worked on cruise ships. He resides on the Sunshine Coast.

On Australia Day this year Nikleby will be wowing the audience at the Noosa Australia Day Festival at Lions Park, Gympie Tce, Noosaville.

Though a magician never reveals his secret he did let the rabbit out of the bag on a few things the audience may see on Australia Day.

"There will be lots of tricks and illusions, I may make a rabbit appear and someone might even be sawn in half,” Nick said.

So be sure to check Nikleby out at the Noosa Australia Day Festival.