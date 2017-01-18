33°
News

No bull, Dan's son a hero in shark attack

17th Jan 2017 4:03 PM
Dan Moore recovering in Bali.
Dan Moore recovering in Bali. Channel 9

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NOOSA paramedic Dan Moore's 15-year-old son Max paddled through bloodied water at Balian on Bali's west coast to push his father to shore after his dad's hand was slashed by a 2m shark.

Dan, a former Mooloolaba Spit lifeguard, at first recovered in BIMC Hospital in Kuta after surgery to reattach five tendons cut during the attack.

Dan's brother Billy said Max was a strong board paddler, surfer and a real champion.

He said the family loved Bali, were regular visitors and would return to the island, but not to the Balian surf break that was the site of two shark attacks in 2016.

Mr Moore said his brother had suffered a series of bites to his wrist and forearm, with the severed tendons causing his wrist to flip back and give the appearance of being broken.

Yet despite having to repeatedly punch the animal until it let go, and being unable to paddle, Billy said his brother's biggest concern was about Max, worrying he could also be hurt if the shark returned for another go at him.

"He was worried about Max. There was a lot of blood in the water," MrMoore said.

"He's fine. He was treated by a hand surgeon who has just spent 12 months in Sydney."

Mr Moore said his brother was concerned about inaccurate news reports saying he'd vowed never to return to Bali.

"The way he's been treated has been absolutely fantastic," Mr Moore said.

"He loves Bali. What he said was he won't return to Balian."

Mr Moore made himself the same promise due to concern about the water quality at the break, which is affected by outflows from the Balian River.

Balian means "sacred" and while the Balinese believe in the mystical powers of the river, it is often murky.

Mr Moore said he gave up on the break after a dead pig floated past on his last visit.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
No bull, Dan's son a hero in shark attack

No bull, Dan's son a hero in shark attack

NOOSA paramedic Dan Moore's 15-year-old son Max paddled through bloodied water on Bali's west coast to push his father to shore.

Green group calls for cap on Noosa daytrippers

CAP PLAN: Holiday crowds flock to Noosa Main Beach - day tripping may face a limit.

Residents interests 'pushed to one side' during peak season

Everyone's loving new Eumundi lager

Chuck was thrilled to bring one of the first kegs to the Imperial Hotel to try.

Deputy PM and locals try new Eumundi brew at private tasting

Noosa a top place to get work

Signs of better things

Local Partners

No bull, Dan's son a hero in shark attack

NOOSA paramedic Dan Moore's 15-year-old son Max paddled through bloodied water on Bali's west coast to push his father to shore.

Save our koalas with a signature

A photo of Mr Cuddles, which was taken by Bernard Jean. Mr Jean is an active member of Queensland Koala Crusaders and volunteers a lot of time taking locals/tourist around Noosa National Park, showing them our few remaining Koalas and Mr Cuddles played an integral role in this undertaking. There have been so many people, worldwide, who through Mr Cuddles went away with a better understanding of our Koalas, their habits, what they liked to eat, what their favourite trees are, and what they mean to local people... he will be missed by all.

An online petition needs your support

Golfers will have two chances at $10,000 hole in one

Brothers Rugby Sunshine Coast committee member Brendan Wright (left) and president John Craven.

Fancy $10,000 for a hole in one at an upcoming amateur golf day?

Flickerfest 2017's short-film highlights to visit Noosa

Flickerfest 2017 will tour its short-film highlights.

Flickerfest is a celebration of innovative short filmmaking

10 off-beat things to do before school holidays end

AQUATIC PLAYGROUND: Swan Boat Hire helps residents and visitors get out on to the Maroochy River in all manner of water craft.

Finish the school holidays with an epic adventure

Flickerfest 2017's short-film highlights to visit Noosa

Flickerfest 2017's short-film highlights to visit Noosa

The J Theatre, Noosa, is set to welcome Flickerfest 2017's Best Of Australian Shorts, highlighting acclaimed short films from the Bondi festival.

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

Ariana Grande

Not everyone was impressed with Grande’s self-proclaimed work ethic

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Despite massive ratings the cast haven't been shown the money

50 Shades Dornan on why he hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

Chris Hemsworth’s X-rated compliment to former co-star

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015.

THOR star once paid former Home and Away actress a lewd compliment.

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

Singer George Michael.

George Michael’s cousin blasts singer’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Lanza Sings Again recreates tenor's musical memories

The Lanza Sings Again cast: (from top) Chris McKenna, Alison Jones and Roy Best.

Relive the musical memories of tenor Mario Lanza in new show

Absolute Beachfront Apartment

1/46-48 Alexandra Parade, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 3 2 1 Auction Saturday...

Beachfront living could not get any better than this property! The location is absolutely perfect. Located right opposite beach access 147, there is a surf break...

Lifestyle Investment

1/14-18 Anzac Avenue, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 1 1 $285,000

Located just a short stroll away from the pristine Maroochy River to either dip your toes in or flick a line this 2 bedroom unit offers a great opportunity. With...

Cute, quaint and sure to please

34 Windermere Way, Sippy Downs 4556

House 3 2 2 $409,000

Currently the cheapest house for sale in Sippy Downs today, this beautiful cottage style home will not last long on todays market! The property is listed to sell...

Outstanding Ocean Views And Plenty of Yard, Just 10 Mins to Coolum Beach!

47 Musgrave Drive, Yandina Creek 4561

House 3 2 3 $1,275,000

Looking for a home somewhere peaceful where you don't see or hear your neighbours and enjoy an endless view out over the ocean. Only 10 mins from dining, cafes...

Bank Forces Buderim Exit â&quot;Now&quot;

2 Gilbert Street, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 1 Offers From...

A rare opportunity has arisen to buy and add value to a property in a prominent position on top of Buderim. Renovate, give it some love and make it your family...

Central Convenience, Super Value!

120 Wrigley Street, Maroochydore 4558

House 3 1 2 $595,000

In the heart of Maroochydore, this home is as central as it gets and you can walk virtually everywhere from here, even to Alexandra Headland's patrolled beach! ...

Brand New, House Sized Duplex With Pool In Golden Triangle

2/6 Camfield Street, Alexandra Headland 4572

Duplex 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Now is your chance to buy a brand new property in the exclusive Golden Triangle! This duplex has 4 bedrooms, study, double lock up garage plus additional storage...

Massive Price Reduction- Owner Buying In Sydney ,Needs A Contract This Month.

3/99 King Street, Buderim 4556

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000 Offers...

Massive Price Reduction- Owner Buying In Sydney ,Needs A Contract This Month Why not take advantage of this and check it out. Really, This is one of the best...

Beach House Feel Headland Appeal

1 Woyin Street, Alexandra Headland 4572

House 4 3 1 Contact Agent

Get in before it's gone, homes like this don't come up often. Bring the outdoors inside in this renovated beach house, fresh and ready to move into this Alexandra...

A Great Opportunity, Close Proximity to the Beach.

81 Chelsea Crescent, Minyama 4575

House 4 2 Offers In Early...

An excellent chance to buy close to the coast-This delightful lowset home offers low maintenance living in a key location close the new hospital precinct, parks...

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

'Difficult times': Rental prices tipped to increase in 2017

GREAT BUYS: There are some great rentals and houses to buy in South Gladstone. Head to gladstoneobserver.com.au for the top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region.

Investors may soon see a "profitable return” on properties.

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!