No bull, Dan's son a hero in shark attack

NOOSA paramedic Dan Moore's 15-year-old son Max paddled through bloodied water at Balian on Bali's west coast to push his father to shore after his dad's hand was slashed by a 2m shark.

Dan, a former Mooloolaba Spit lifeguard, at first recovered in BIMC Hospital in Kuta after surgery to reattach five tendons cut during the attack.

Dan's brother Billy said Max was a strong board paddler, surfer and a real champion.

He said the family loved Bali, were regular visitors and would return to the island, but not to the Balian surf break that was the site of two shark attacks in 2016.

Mr Moore said his brother had suffered a series of bites to his wrist and forearm, with the severed tendons causing his wrist to flip back and give the appearance of being broken.

Yet despite having to repeatedly punch the animal until it let go, and being unable to paddle, Billy said his brother's biggest concern was about Max, worrying he could also be hurt if the shark returned for another go at him.

"He was worried about Max. There was a lot of blood in the water," MrMoore said.

"He's fine. He was treated by a hand surgeon who has just spent 12 months in Sydney."

Mr Moore said his brother was concerned about inaccurate news reports saying he'd vowed never to return to Bali.

"The way he's been treated has been absolutely fantastic," Mr Moore said.

"He loves Bali. What he said was he won't return to Balian."

Mr Moore made himself the same promise due to concern about the water quality at the break, which is affected by outflows from the Balian River.

Balian means "sacred" and while the Balinese believe in the mystical powers of the river, it is often murky.

Mr Moore said he gave up on the break after a dead pig floated past on his last visit.