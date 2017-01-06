No dampening of Noosa's holiday spirit

WEATHER WARRIORS: Siblings Ginger, 9, and Oscar, 11, visit the Noosa River on a dreary day - much different to the hot and humid weather in Bundaberg where they're from.

HOLIDAY-MAKERS here for the weekend might need to find some wet weather activities, as rainfall and cloud cover is expected for the next few days.

Siblings Ginger and Oscar Schneider didn't mind having a little frolic in the rain by the Noosa River, as the Bundaberg locals are used to the heat and humidity.

"It's always hot in Bundaberg,” said mum Rebecca Schneider.

"This is a bit cooler down here, it's nicer.”

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a 60% chance of rain today, with falls of 1-6mm.

Saturday could be the wettest of the weekend days, with a 70% chance of 1-8mm of rainfall.

Although Noosa is taking a break from the sunshine, visitors and locals were still flocking to the beach and causing gridlock grief.

The Cooroy Butter Factory, Noosa 5 Cinemas, local libraries and ten pin bowling are some of the entertainment options available to families looking for undercover activities.