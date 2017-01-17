Noosa a top place to get work

NOOSA Mayor Tony Wellington continues to feel upbeat about Noosa's improving work rate, with local unemployment "repeatedly below Queensland state unemployment rates”.

"Official figures from the Queensland Government Statistician's Office show that in the September 2016 quarter, Noosa's unemployment rate was 4.5%,” he said.

"This compares with 4.7% for the rest of the Sunshine Coast, 6.1% for Queensland and Gympie on 8.6%.”

Cr Wellington said the unemployment rate for Noosa peaked at 7.3% in the 2014 December quarter.

"Since then, that figure has been consistently falling. This positive trend in unemployment is indicative of a strong tourism sector and a healthy economic outlook - long may it last.

"With the launch of our local economic plan in 2015, the increased resourcing of council's economic development department, plus projects like the Peregian Beach Digital Hub, I believe we are beginning to ride the crest of an exciting economic wave here in Noosa Shire.”

Cr Wellington said he was increasingly hearing about new technology seeking to base themselves in Noosa Shire.

"Hopefully the Zero Emissions Noosa movement will also see some cutting-edge alternative energy operators arrive in Noosa over the next few years. I have a meeting to discuss one such possibility,” he said.