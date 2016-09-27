Noosa activist supports blocking plebiscite

Robin Bristow is leading a campaign to get Sunshine Coast councils, including Noosa, to support same-sex marriage Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News

A LOCAL marriage equality activist has slammed the planned plebiscite as the Federal Government continues to make preparations for the public vote in February.

Noosa Sex Party member Robin Bristow said the campaigns for and against marriage equality will cause division in the community and vilify gay couples.

"It's highly insulting that our money is spent campaigning against our rights,” Mr Bristow said.

"It was going to be a divisive campaign, and especially now that the government has said they're going to fund the anti-marriage equality campaign with taxpayer money.”

The plebiscite is expected to cost $170 million, including $7.5 million to each side campaigning for the yes and no cases.

Mr Bristow said the Sex Party never supported the plebiscite proposed by the Abbott government and supports Labor's plans to block the proposal.

"We never supported having the plebiscite, it was a decision made by Tony Abbott,” Mr Bristow said.

"And when it was taken to parliament, the question was not known, nor how it was going to be funded.

"That's why we don't feel the government has a mandate to have a plebiscite.

"Now that it looks like Labor's going to vote it down, we support their decision to do that.”

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said the marginalisation of the Noosa LGBTI community was a "matter of concern” following a motion by the Australian Local Government Association to support marriage equality in June this year.

"Our collective support for ALGA's intentions concurs with our desire for a tolerant community that shuns discrimination,” Cr Wellington said.

"Noosa Council's Social Strategy identifies members of the LGBTI community as being potentially marginalised and vulnerable.

"This is a matter of concern to us.

"Of course we can only act within the legislative powers of local government.

"However we want all our residents to know that we are working for each of them, regardless of their gender, sexuality, age, ability, race or religious beliefs.”

The motion, which was passed with strong support at the ALGA's National General Assembly, called for changes to the Marriage Act.