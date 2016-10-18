25°
Noosa Aquatic Centre fees may make big splash

Peter Gardiner | 18th Oct 2016 1:44 PM
Fun on the inflatable at Noosa Aquatic Centre between 12 and 3 each day. Jayde Parker has fun at the NAC. Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News
Fun on the inflatable at Noosa Aquatic Centre between 12 and 3 each day. Jayde Parker has fun at the NAC. Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News Geoff Potter

THE price of fitness could be easier on the hip pocket nerve by up to $7.50 a week for regular uses at the Noosa Aquatic Centre after a council staff report found the present pricing system is a bit rich.

That is unless you are into a group fitness, aqua aerobics, squad or gym 10 pass visitor to the facility, where the council is proposing to slash a more than a quarter price discount to a standardised 10% concession.

"There are over 30 different membership categories available for purchase and benchmarking has shown that in many cases they are too expensive to be competitive in the local market.

"There is also significant inequity in the level of discount applied for concession entry and inconsistency is also prevalent in the application of discounts for patrons who buy multiple entries in bulk via 10 and 20 session visit passes (VP).

"Patrons are sensitive to pricing changes. .

The report said the fee category to incur a more significant increase was the 10 session concession GF/aqua aerobics/circuit/squad/gym VP category which equated to about 100 pass holders.

"This will increase from a current price of $88.50 to $107.10.” "The reason for this change is that the current pricing represents a 26.25% discount to the equivalent full price whereas under the proposed model, all 10 session VPs will receive a 10% discount.”

Deputy Mayor and fitness enthusiast Frank Wilkie is likely to bear the brunt of any complaints.

"As a regular there I will probably hear about the impact of price changes.”

Noosa Council management has elected not to rush the development of new fees and and charges for the Noosa Aquatic Centre current financial year, instead earmarking a January 1 start.

To ensure consistency, transparency and fairness, the proposed concession discounts are:

- a 15% reduction for juniors under the age of 18 and holders of eligible pension cards, health care cards, seniors' cards and full-time tertiary education cards.

- 10 session VP discount: a 10% reduction and a validity period of 6 months.

- 20 session VP discount: a 15% reduction and a validity period of 12 months.

However the council staff are proposing a $19.95 joining fee for new members signing on for new members at the NAC which is "standard industry practice" and helps cover administrative costs.

"The revised fees will continue to provide patrons with opportunities to participate at the centres for a very similar cost to what they incur now, with some fees decreasing marginally and others increasing marginally.

"For patrons who use regularly, the revised membership structure will provide great value access, in some cases up to $7.50 per week less than the current cost."

A similar review is underway at the council fitness hub, the Noosa Leisure Centre so "a majority of its fees and charges will remain as is until the completion of the review".

"There are some fees that should align with the NAC's and therefore it is proposed that the fees for group fitness (GF) visit passes and NLC memberships be revised in line with the NAC's fees.

Noosa News

