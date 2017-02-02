Noosa cares to save lives

VITAL ADDITION: Noosacare Inc registered nurse Joanne Jones and clinical care coordinator Dean Dennis welcome the life-saving equipment.

MORE and more Noosa facilities are recognising the benefits of installing defibrillators, with two aged care homes now having access to the life-saving equipment.

Noosacare Inc has recently become the proud owner of two defibrillators at its aged care facilities, one at Kabara in Cooroy and the other at Carramar in Tewantin.

Noosacare Inc chief executive officer Megan D'Elton said having an on-site defibrillator meant increasing the chance of survival for anyone that has suffered from a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest.

"The AED allows trained staff to perform quick defibrillation, meaning an increased survival rate for patients until ambulance officers arrive,” Ms D'Elton said.

"As Noosacare Inc is a community-owned, not-for-profit organisation, we are really appreciative of all the support we receive to purchase such valuable medical equipment.”

The life-saving devices were received as part of a grant from the Queensland Government and the Gambling Community Benefit Fund grant.

The fund was established to assist community groups and organisations to meet the needs of communities.