Noosa caught up in major drug bust

1st Nov 2016 6:00 AM

POLICE say they have seized or secured $2.5 million in property, boats, vehicles, cash, drugs and weapons in a major investigation centred on the Sunshine Coast drug trade.

Detectives from the Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch began working on the investigation in December last year with their efforts culminating this week in more than 200 charges being laid against 55 people.

Police said arrests were made across the Coast but some of the main targets were in the Sunshine Beach area.

Police allegedly seized more than $300,000 in cash, as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, MDMA, steroids and pharmaceuticals as well as 59 guns.

Sunshine Coast CIB boss Daren Edwards said those arrested were a part of a drug syndicate.

"These persons are all linked to each other in some form, predominantly with the supply to traffickers."

Locals charged are due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on November 7 and Noosa on November 8.

Topics:  noosa magistrate

