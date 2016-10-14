Noosa Civic celebrates 10 years

TEN years ago the shopping centre that "has it all” opened its doors.

Noosa Civic mascot and Noosa native Wallum the Froglet joined in the 10th birthday celebrations at the centre on Wednesday.

Now with more than 100 speciality stores, Noosa Civic Shopping Centre is the largest in the region.

Centre manager Brian Turner said Noosa Civic was proud to be celebrating 10 years as part of the community.

"In my more than four years as centre manager, I have been particularly proud of our many community partnerships which have delivered a wide range of events, activities and programs that champion local priorities,” Mr Turner said.

Noosa Civic Shopping Centre has big plans ahead of this year's festive season with Santa's arrival at the centre less than a month away.