Noosa family frantically looking for Sash

FAMILY CRISIS: The Tindal family of Sunrise Beach are frantically searching for their missing dog Sash with the help of a mighty community effort. She disappeared at the height of the New Year's fireworks.

OFFERS have come from far and wide to help a Noosa family frantically looking for their Bernese mountain dog Sash they believe ran off at the height of the New Years Eve fireworks.

Michelle and Stephen Tindal and their children Lilly and Poppy of Sunrise Beach have spent sleepless nights hoping that their full scale search aided by friends and strangers will bring back their missing family member.

"We've searched high and low through all the bushland but there's so much bushland around Sunrise and Castaways," Michelle said.

"So she's either still trying to make her way somewhere or she's hurt or a snake ... (has bitten her), or the other option unfortunately is someone has picked her up and taken her.

"It's been a week tomorrow since she's gone missing and we're pretty much exhausted," she said.

The six-an-a-half year old family pet, who was being minded by Michelle's parents at the time, has never reacted to fireworks before and she made no noise on the night.

"All gates were closed, we think she has pushed the electric driveway fence enough to squeeze through," Michelle said.

"We have had confirmation that some kids saw her running through the Dame Patti Park just after 9pm and then a lovely family who had just arrived from out of town followed her when they saw her running going past the Chalet & Co cafe.

"And then she crossed the road and went into bushland near the toilet block at Sunrise Beach."

Since then there has been "nothing, not a sighting" of Sash and Michelle is concerned that the dog's knee, hip and elbow issues may see her struggling to walk for any great length of time.

"We were hopeful that when the vets, RSPCA and Council reopened on Tuesday that we would hear something," she said.

"We have placed flyers around Sunrise Beach and had a wonderful group meet us yesterday afternoon to search all dunes and bushland from Sunshine Beach to Burgess Creek and then from the creek back up into Sunrise Beach and behind to Girraween and behind Bicentennial Hall.

Michelle said the community response has been "just phenomenal" on Facebook.

"The support from far and wide sharing it and I've had people here from Brisbane this morning who are out putting up flyers for me," she said.

"We've had offers of scooters to go driving around town (to look for Sasha)."

She said Bernese Mountain dogs are quite rare and Sash has had surgery in early December so still has a shaved area on her left hand side which is still growing back.

The Tindals, who own Bakers Delight in Noosa Junction, still have hope for a happy reunion.

"Maybe she is still scared and/or resting somewhere we don't know and we are hopeful she may reappear over the next few days," Michelle said.

They can be contacted on: smtindal@exemail.com.au.