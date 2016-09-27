Noosa Film Festival opening night just the ticket

TICKETS for the Noosa International Film Festival have been on sale for just more than a week and the opening night is proving to be a fast mover.

Filmmakers, producers and special guests are expected to grace the "red carpet” event at the opening night at the Noosa 5 Cinemas on November 4, including Australian actress Rachael Blake.

NIFF marketing manager Alison Cooper said those interested in the event should get in quick to make sure they didn't miss out.

"The opening night, the Australian premiere of Melody, ticket sales have been going strong for that event,” Ms Cooper said.

"We just encourage people to buy in early so they don't miss out.”

Noosa 5 Cinema manager Sean Munn said he was very excited to bring high-profile individuals to Noosa's regional cinema.

"It's great, especially for little old Noosa,” he said.

"We're not a metro site, we're not a capital city, so for us to have the opportunity to showcase all of these films and hold an event like this and have stars arrive, it's fantastic.”

With the cinema and courtyard planned to be "dolled up” for the evening, Mr Munn said Noosa Cinema was no stranger to the finer tastes of film enthusiasts.

"Noosa is actually renowned for a lot of alternative content, so we're definitely excited about it,” Mr Munn said.

"It's going to be a very good weekend.”

Ms Cooper said although the festival boasted a world-class line-up, the affordability of tickets meant many people would be able to experience the magic of cinema.

"We just wanted to price the tickets to make it affordable for everyone to enjoy,” Ms Cooper said.

"Particularly out in the local areas, from Noosa to Eumundi and Cooroy and Pomona.

"We also want filmgoers to take advantage of the festival passes. They're a great way to save money.”