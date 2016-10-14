22°
Noosa gains a voice on health

Peter Gardiner | 14th Oct 2016 11:14 AM
HOSPITAL PROGRESS: Noosa councillor Ingrid Jackson, new SCUH community reference group member Jo Searle and Noosa MP Glen Elmes.
HOSPITAL PROGRESS: Noosa councillor Ingrid Jackson, new SCUH community reference group member Jo Searle and Noosa MP Glen Elmes.

NOOSA is about to correct a remaining council amalgamation oversight by finally having a community voice in the setting up and running of the $1.97 billion Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Noosaville resident and keen Noosa Outrigger Canoe Club member Jo Searle has been accepted to join the SCUH community reference group.

Member for Noosa Glen Elmes and Noosa councillor Ingrid Jackson, during discussions with hospital administration and TransLink to improve public services, became aware that Noosa was not part of the advisory group.

"We put Jo Searle's name forward and it was accepted,” Mr Elmes said.

"It's Queensland Health's version of the Noosa Hospital community board of advice.

"You have people who give up their time in a completely voluntary capacity to be able to take information and feed it into the people who are running this $1.97 billion hospital,” he said.

Cr Jackson said Ms Searle had a background in community engagement and had worked in project management.

"She has a fair bit of involvement here in Noosa to communicate what is going on (at the hospital), and also she is going to gather feedback from the public.

"Glen and I are both very interested this goes well for everyone,” she said.

Ms Searle said this was a good opportunity to "give the community of Noosa a voice”.

"I guess it was set up in 2010 when everyone was covered (by Sunshine Coast Council). Now at least we'll know going forward Noosa will actually have some input.

"It's no longer a building site, so now it's about the fit-out and moving forward, so I guess in a way it's almost more important that we're a part of it now because this is about shaping the services that'll be delivered.”

Mr Elmes said Noosa had worked with health authorities to manage the downgrade of Nambour Hospital when services like the maternity ward moved to SCUH.

Mr Elmes said he had asked the Noosa Hospital administration, as part of its extended agreement for provisions of public services, to consider the possibility of local maternity facilities, which the community had requested 20 years ago.

He was yet to receive a reply from Noosa Hospital operator Ramsay Health Care.

Ms Searle will sit down with other members of the 15-strong SCUH reference group on November 30.

