Noosa International Film Festival success

OPENING NIGHT FUN: NIFF president Campbell Corfe (left) with festival director Peter Chenoweth (right), and Aussie actors Rachael Blake and Tony Martin.

THE Noosa International Film Festival turned the world spotlight onto Noosa last weekend and festival organisers have hailed the inaugural event a success.

"We are extremely pleased with the feedback we have received from film-goers about how much they enjoyed the festival," said festival president Peter Chenoweth.

"Overwhelmingly, their feedback was that they thoroughly enjoyed the mix of feature-length and short films, across Noosa Heads, Cooroy, Eumundi and Pomona."

Stand-out events included the Inside Cinema interview by Professor Herman van Eyken, head of Griffith University Film School, of four-time Academy Award nominee and Academy Award winner, Australian cinematographer John Seale at The J Theatre on Thursday.

"What a rare privilege it was to have John Seale attend the festival and mix with film-goers and film-makers. Guests gave a standing ovation which was a wonderful response."

The Noosa International Film Festival also screened the Australian premiere of Belgian-French co-production of the film Melody co-starring Australian actor Rachael Blake.

"It was an honour to screen the Australian premiere of Melody and have the lead actor, Rachael Blake attend with husband, Australian actor Tony Martin.

"Our special guests were welcomed to Noosa with applause by film-goers at our Opening Night party on Friday evening at BCC Cinemas, which was a special moment for all."

In total the festival screened five Australian-premiere and two Queensland-premiere feature length films and over 140 short films and enjoyed the company of some 50 film-makers who attended screenings and events, some travelling internationally to attend.

"We are incredibly grateful to our festival partners, VIP's, and volunteers for helping us organise and deliver a wonderful inaugural Noosa International Film Festival.

"The festival achieved all its targets, and the outcomes were beyond our hopes."

During the four-day event, 140 films screened at five venues in the Noosa Shire, showcasing local and international presentations.

FACTS

An international film festival for Noosa was first announced in June 2015 by CCIQ Noosa Chamber of Commerce and Industry as one of its economic development '4 Initiatives'.

The festival aims to become one of Australia's leading international film festivals by screening new international and Australian feature length films and high quality short films from all corners of the world.

NIFF places Noosa on the global film festival circuit.