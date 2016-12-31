Noosa is McGenerous in family support

WELL DONE: Gary Binet has been delighted by the Noosa response to McHappy Day.

THANKS to Noosa residents splashing out on McHappy Day, the families of sick children will benefit $3190.

The financial boost is part of the $3.95 million raised nationally after the most successful day in Ronald McDonald House Charities' 25-year history.

Funds raised from the day will be used to assist initiatives like Ronald McDonald House, Ronald McDonald Family Rooms and the Ronald McDonald Learning Program.

Volunteers from the community played a big role on the day, with numerous groups giving up their time on the day to collect donations.

"Since 1981 the Ronald McDonald Houses have collectively housed over 2.94 million nightly guests and this number is set to grow, with demand from families increasing,” McDonald's Noosaville licensee Gary Binet said.

"Seeing the Noosa community out in full force on McHappy Day, with so much generosity and passion in their hearts and always willing to lend a helping hand for the cause, makes me so proud to be a local.

"I want to give a heartfelt thank you to the locals for their continuous generosity and support.

"Funds raised will make a huge difference to the regional children and families supported by RMHC,” Gary said.