Noosa joins together in search for Winnie

NOOSA'S big-hearted community has starred in a local version of Lassie Come Home as neighbours and the local radio station pulled out all stops to try and reunite a frantic owner with her extremely cute 12-week old puppy.

Sarah Deck of Tewantin was distraught after her precious pup Winnie went missing on Monday morning and was still missing that night as a storm and rain bore down on Noosa.

"It was horrible - I couldn't get the idea of her shivering,” Sarah said after a sleepless night.

"How she got out I will never know.

"What I do know is that without the incredible help and support of my friends and neighbours it would have been an almost unbearable time.

"Spontaneously everyone walked and drove the neighbourhood, adults and children, this continued in the heat all afternoon and into the evening.”

Sarah said posters were created and fixed to lamp-posts and about 40 doors knocked on.

"Everyone we met was patient, sympathetic and full of encouragement for a positive outcome,” Sarah said.

"The team at Noosa (Community Radio) FM was amazing, broadcasting the message all afternoon.

"They don't know me from a bar of soap and for them to be so compassionate was just incredible. "Passers-by and motorists who saw us searching stopped to ask if they could help.”

The agonising uncertainty ended on Tuesday morning as Winnie turned up scratching at the door.

"Where she has been, how she found her way home and how she got up to the house will remain a mystery, but I can't help feeling that the love and support of everyone involved played a part,” Sarah said.

"I expected her to be bedraggled but she was dry and warm.”

Sarah said Winnie is a silky terrier cross poodle. "I actually have another one of those that looks more like a poodle,” Sarah said.

"I tell people she's a terrier cross poodle cross kangaroo because she looks a bit like it.”