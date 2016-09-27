Noosa kids take action to help environment

Good Shepherd Lutheran College students are right into the bio learning conference.

NOOSA'S environmental custodians have gone hands-on at the Sunshine Coast Kids in Action Conference

Students from Kin Kin State School, Cooroy State School, Good Shepherd Lutheran College and Black Mountain's Nature Weavers worked hard on their conference presentations.

They joined more than 350 students and teachers from 25 local schools for the annual two-day event.

Sunshine Coast councillor Jenny McKay said programs like Kids in Action helped to "spark passion in our kids, showing them they can make an environmental difference today, and into the future”.

"This year's theme 'living communities' encouraged us to think about how our community relies on a healthy and natural environment to grow and thrive,” Cr McKay said.

"Kin Kin State School explored what it means to be mindful consumers. Through their workshop, the students investigated fair trade, healthy lunches and hidden sugars.

"Cooroy State School explored bush tucker ingredients and their traditional and medicinal uses.

"Kids in Action gives local students the opportunity to learn from each other and get creative outside their usual classroom environment.

"The event was a great opportunity for like-minded kids to come together and spread their knowledge, understanding and passion for the environment.”

Unitywater's Kylie Crouch said the water supplier was thrilled to be part of the conference.

"Preserving the local environment is hugely important to us at Unitywater and this conference fits really well with our values,” she said.

"Our water-testing activity taught students about Unitywater's role in the community and how we help protect the environment by using safe sewage treatment practices.”

Kids Teaching Kids creator Arron Wood said the Sunshine Coast was a beautiful region and to see young people value their natural environment was very special.