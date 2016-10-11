Noosa Lifeline saving Aussies

MONDAY marked World Mental Health Day, a time to give thanks to the wonderful work mental health organisations provide every day.

The Noosa Lifeline retail shop marked the day by expressing gratitude to its customers, reminding them that their purchases and donations in Noosa help to save lives across Australia.

Noosa Lifeline retail supervisor Melissa Bettenay said the local shop provided a source of income for the vital Lifeline crisis phone line service.

"We're always educating customers as to why we exist, and to why we price the way we do, and what it's all for,” she said.

"Lifeline has been very clever in setting up their own income generation, so we don't have to rely on other funding coming through.

"Everything that happens here helps to support mental health and suicide prevention through our crisis line.

"That's the reason why the Noosa shop exists.”

Ms Bettenay said the majority of money from sales went towards funding the crisis line.

"We put through about 80% of what we make to our crisis line,” Ms Bettenay said.

"In August, Australia wide, the crisis line took over 81,000 calls. There was close to 4000 that were in relation to suicide.”

If you are struggling to find the money for presents in the lead up to Christmas, Ms Bettenay said Lifeline had some great second-hand items.

"We have some good quality items here, there is something here for everyone.”

If this story has raised concerns for you, call Lifeline on 131 114.