Noosa makes 2017 global bucket list

THIS year is already proving to trump 2016 with more good news for Noosa's tourism industry.

Global travel media brand Travel + Leisure has named Noosa Heads as one of the top 50 places to travel in 2017.

And Noosa is only one of two Australian destinations to make the cut, with Western Australia city Perth fairing lower down the list.

Tourism Noosa CEO Damien Massingham said it was a wonderful accolade for Noosa to be recognised as one of the world's best destinations to visit and reflects the boost in recent investment in Noosa.

"The renewed interest in Noosa has seen over $100million worth of investment in Noosa in the past few years with new properties (and) major refurbishments,” Mr Massingham said.

"The continued investment by Noosa's tourism industry helps to boost Noosa's recognition as a choice destination for visitors.”

Mr Massingham said Noosa was chosen for its sophisticated accommodation and restaurants, as well as its visually pleasing environment.

"Travel + Leisure report that the list takes several months to develop by surveying writers based around the world and their A-List travel specialists,” Mr Massingham said.

"Noosa was featured as one of the unsung sirens of Australia's eastern coast, and was featured as gaining attention for its upscale hotels and modern restaurants, whilst also citing Noosa's natural beauty.

"Making this list as one of the best places in the world to visit in 2017 is great recognition for Noosa and confirms Noosa is firmly cemented as an international destination of choice for visitors.”