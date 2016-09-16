Noosa MP fired up over abuse tag

AN OUTRAGED Noosa MP Glen Elmes is demanding an apology from the local Greens for labelling his LNP party "child abusers” in a tweet.

Mr Elmes accused the Greens post, which he described as his rival party's "latest attempt at character assassination” as scandalous and irresponsible.

The tweet read: "@GlenElmesMP has removed #LNP logo from his website - is he standing as an independent? or ashamed of membership with party of child abusers.”

Mr Elmes said it was typical of the Greens to get their facts wrong and said the LNP logo had never been on his website as he did not want "to force politics down people's throat”.

Mr Elmes called on Joe Shlegeris as the declared Noosa Greens spokesman to come out and "apologise to LNP, apologise to me as their representative and more importantly apologise to thousands of people in Noosa that support the LNP and its policies”.

"It's not a party of child abusers.”

"We have bills coming before parliament all the time in terms of child abuse and how we deal with it and all the rest of it, and they come out with this nonsense,” Mr Elmes said.

"The people of Noosa must carefully consider who they vote to represent them at the next state election. There is no place for this sort of behaviour in the parliament, indeed not in any community where trust and decency must prevail.

"This Saturday the Greens will decide which candidate will be pre-selected to contest the seat of Noosa. However, it appears from this tweet alone, that the Greens have masterfully revealed their true colours,” Mr Elmes said.

Noosa and Wide Bay Greens convenor Steve Haines admitted to posting the tweet and that in the heat of the moment, penned something that he concedes was intemperate and "silly on my part”.

"It was more about that Glen Elmes is looking to hide that he is the LNP member for Noosa,” Mr Haines said.

"I'm not prepared to step back from the fact that Glen's party has put policies in place that see children being detained indefinitely in Nauru and subject to abuse. It doesn't mean the Liberal Party are child abusers but their policies result in the abuse of children.”

Mr Haines said Mr Elmes was choosing to "distance himself from the fact that he's an LNP member for Noosa”.

"He needs to be challenged on that,” he said.

Mr Shlegeris had this response:

"I had nothing to do with it and I've never even seen the entire tweet. I first heard about it when another journalist called to ask about it. I made sure that it was removed instantly. And I've taken away the keys to the Twitter account.

"From this moment nothing will appear on Twitter without my personal approval.

"This sort of tweet is totally foreign to the way I do things. It was also out of my territory, as the treatment of children in detention centres is a federal matter.

"I will continue to focus on issues in my area of responsibility: those which affect the state seat of Noosa.

"I doubt that many people would ever have seen the tweet if Glen Elmes hadn't decided to broadcast bits of it far and wide.

"I regard the treatment of children in detention as an issue which reflects badly on the LNP at the federal level, but would not have tried to introduce it as an issue at the state level.

"By circulating this ill-conceived tweet as widely as possibly, Glen Elmes seems to be signalling that he wants to make this an issue.”