27°
News

Noosa needs bus review for 'crook service'

Peter Gardiner | 4th Nov 2016 11:46 AM
BUS CALL: Noosa MP Glen Elmes wants an urgent Noosa review for public hospital runs to SCUH.
BUS CALL: Noosa MP Glen Elmes wants an urgent Noosa review for public hospital runs to SCUH. Peter Gardiner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHAT about us? That's the clear message to Sunshine Coast University Hospital bus service provider TransLink from Member for Noosa Glen Elmes.

Mr Elmes has Called on TransLink to "share the love” with Noosa after it has reviewed the bus passenger carrying capacity to the Birtinya site for Nambour, Kawana and Caloundra communities.

"I have been working closely with Noosa Councillor Ingrid Jackson and the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service to ask that Noosa be given the same consideration as other Sunshine Coast communities in the lead up to the opening of the $1.8 billion facility scheduled for April next year.

"Along with Ingrid, I congratulate TransLink on the comprehensive reviews that have recently taken place south of the Maroochy River but the Sunshine Coast does not end there.

"I urge TransLink and their planners to recognise that the community of interest for the Sunshine Coast Health Hub at Birtinya extends to the Noosa region and beyond,” he said.

Mr Elmes said unless TransLink applies the same amount of common sense and pre-emptive thinking to Noosa, large community of patients, carers, friends and relatives will not have access to affordable transport.

Cr Jackson said TransLink was beginning to take into account the interests of the people of the Noosa Shire and she hoped this would translate into better transport services.

"With the relocation of many specialised medical services from Nambour to further south, this adds an extra burden for those people who must rely on public transport for their access,” she said.

Mr Elmes said unless there are public transport services that access the hospital efficiently planners have "negligently and unfairly isolated pockets of communities from infrastructure, in this case the hospital, which they are entitled to use”.

"At the very least people living in the Noosa electorate, which includes Peregian Springs, Eumundi and Doonan should have access to a direct service from Noosa to the new hospital,” he said.

He was adamant improvements must be made to the existing route 620, which takes one hour to get from Noosa to Maroochydore.

"I call upon TransLink to engage with the people of Noosa as they have with our southern counterparts and seek their input into service improvements as a matter of urgency,” he said.

TransLink asked for feedback in July and August on the proposed changes to existing bus routes 600, 607 and 614 and new bus route 611.

It said public feedback has helped finalise the changes to bus services on the Sunshine Coast, which will deliver greater connectivity to the SCUH and improve access to public transport across the region.

"To design the proposed changes to bus services on the Sunshine Coast, we have used best industry practice, the technical expertise of our transport planners, and modelling based on existing customer travel data,” the service provider said.

"Prior to consultation, we reviewed existing bus routes and timetables and worked closely with your local bus operator and key stakeholders within the Kawana Health Campus to plan a more efficient, integrated and easier-to-use network.”

The transport group said: "In addition to this, we used patronage data to see where and when people travel on existing routes, test drove potential bus routes, conducted site visits and gathered feedback from customers.”

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Noosa needs bus review for 'crook service'

Noosa needs bus review for 'crook service'

Call for bus review by Noosa MP

Sunshine celebrates wealth of teaching talent

Sunshine staff Leanne Wotton, Chrissy Pobar, Terry O'Brien and Amanda Brown celebrating World Teacher's Day at Sunshine Beach State School.

Sunshine teachers celebrate

Fish catch points to 'folly' of bans

DEVASTATED: Commercial fishing at Noosa North Shore earlier this year.

Fish net fight

Nightmare on Rene Street

TRAGEDY: Floral tributes surround the scene of last week's fatal crash on Rene St, Noosaville.

Should something be done to slow vehicles travelling on Rene St?

Local Partners

Noosa needs bus review for 'crook service'

Call for bus review by Noosa MP

Drivers revving up for the Noosa Hill challenge

Lloyd Robertson's 1959 Watson Indy Roadster at the 2016 Autobarn Noosa Hill Climb Winter Challenge. Photo: Trapnell Creations

Noosa Hill Climb is on

The 7 Sopranos' angelic voices set to thrill opera lovers

The 7 Sopranos.

The 7 Sopranos are set to wow Montville as part of a regional tour.

Motherhood show highlights good, bad and hilarious truth

Coolum Theatre Players' Motherhood the Musical.

Coolum Theatre Players present a show about motherhood.

Acclaimed guitarists come together on one stage

Andrew Veivers.

Any music lover will appreciate the Acoustic Guitar Spectacular.

Michael Jackson's son won't follow in dad's footsteps

Michael Jackson's son won't follow in dad's footsteps

Michael Jackson's 19-year-old son Prince can't sing or dance, and he doesn't want to

Robbie Williams: My daughter thinks I'm the only musician

Robbie Williams' daughter thinks he's the "only" singer in the world

Nicole Kidman: My movie Lion is a love letter to my children

Kidman's new movie "a love letter" to her children

Jarryd Hayne takes up the Call of Duty

Jarryd Hayne joins eSports athletes in trying out the ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Academy’ training program.

eSports now worth almost $500m with global audience of 148 million

You little ripper! Russell Coight's back on our TV screens

Channel 10 is renewing the iconic TV series Russell Coight's All Aussie Adventures.

IN great news for comedy fans, an Aussie treasure is coming back.

Stefanovic to lose $8m mansion in divorce

Today show co-host Karl Stefanovic.

Karl Stefanovic may be forced to give up an $8 million mansion

James Packer would've married Mariah Carey without prenup

James Packer was prepared to marry Mariah Carey without a prenup

Breathtaking Ocean Views in Peaceful Buderim

19/97A Burnett Street, Buderim 4556

Unit 2 2 2 Offers Over...

Nestled in Buderim's Eastern escarpment, Monterey enjoys peace and total privacy. This thoughtfully designed Monterey apartment consists of two bedrooms plus a...

TREETOP SECLUSION, LOCATION AND VALUE!

30 Tommys Court, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 5 Now $569,000

Tucked away in a tranquil pocket of Buderim, this elevated home has a lovely sense of seclusion. Wide long verandahs capture breezes and allow plenty of room to...

OVERLOOKS BUSHLAND PERFECT LOCATION

5 Finney Court, Tewantin 4565

House 5 2 2 $665,000

The ultimate location, quiet cul de sac and totally private. This modern contemporary home ticks all the boxes for the larger family. Ideal for entertaining and...

Gracious Modern Queenslander Will Delight!

14 Forest Oak Court, Tanawha 4556

House 4 2 Contact Agent

With a gracious Queensland style design incorporating all the heritage features that make this type of residence so beloved, whilst seamlessly blending...

ENTRY Level Mooloolaba - 200m to Beach!

8/37 Buderim Avenue, Mooloolaba 4557

Unit 2 1 1 $285,000

"Kaloola", only 200 metres to the beach, with a perfect north-east aspect and showcasing ocean views; an investment here is an investment in lifestyle and...

25% Already Sold, Builders Just Days Away From Handing Over Keys!

61 Power Road "Bel Air", Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 From $499,000

Bel Air at Buderim is the area's most recent new home release, with 25% already sold it won't last long! A private, gated enclave offering seclusion, convenience...

IMMACULATE ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME

10 Portrush Court, Tewantin 4565

House 3 1 4 $469,000

You couldn't find a more welcoming home in great condition and so energy efficient. Two separate living zones with the family room, dining and kitchen open plan. ...

PICTURE PERFECT

3 Raven Way, Noosaville 4566

House 3 2 2 $499,000

Very unique, the entire north side of this home is made up of glass sliding doors and wall to ceiling windows taking full advantage of the lovely pool and garden...

Serendipitous Lakefront Living

5 Regal Crescent, Sippy Downs 4556

House 4 2 2 Auction

Few houses enjoy such a privileged position, offering an infusion of relaxed style and sophistication ... 5 Regal Crescent is that rare lakefront property offering...

Buderim Character home with a generous upside.

23 Braemar Road, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 $580,000

Elevated to capture every breeze, 23 Braemar Road has a real queenslander character plus dowstairs you could easily create a Studio for Family, Friends visiting or...

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

AGM looms for troubled golf course owner

Making a stand for Peregian Springs community - more than 500 people demand the local golf club be saved from further development.

New operator looms for troubled golf course

We had to act on Alex Forest high-density bid, says church

Alexandra Park Conference Centre is the subject of a development application to build 338 units.

Uniting Church said it acted to secure its development rights

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Bridge means Coast's new city open to public

LINKING UP: Arie Evans, 2, is keen to get the first ride over the new Aura Boulevard Bridge at Caloundra South.

Welcome: bridge opens to Aura

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!