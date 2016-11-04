Noosa needs bus review for 'crook service'

WHAT about us? That's the clear message to Sunshine Coast University Hospital bus service provider TransLink from Member for Noosa Glen Elmes.

Mr Elmes has Called on TransLink to "share the love” with Noosa after it has reviewed the bus passenger carrying capacity to the Birtinya site for Nambour, Kawana and Caloundra communities.

"I have been working closely with Noosa Councillor Ingrid Jackson and the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service to ask that Noosa be given the same consideration as other Sunshine Coast communities in the lead up to the opening of the $1.8 billion facility scheduled for April next year.

"Along with Ingrid, I congratulate TransLink on the comprehensive reviews that have recently taken place south of the Maroochy River but the Sunshine Coast does not end there.

"I urge TransLink and their planners to recognise that the community of interest for the Sunshine Coast Health Hub at Birtinya extends to the Noosa region and beyond,” he said.

Mr Elmes said unless TransLink applies the same amount of common sense and pre-emptive thinking to Noosa, large community of patients, carers, friends and relatives will not have access to affordable transport.

Cr Jackson said TransLink was beginning to take into account the interests of the people of the Noosa Shire and she hoped this would translate into better transport services.

"With the relocation of many specialised medical services from Nambour to further south, this adds an extra burden for those people who must rely on public transport for their access,” she said.

Mr Elmes said unless there are public transport services that access the hospital efficiently planners have "negligently and unfairly isolated pockets of communities from infrastructure, in this case the hospital, which they are entitled to use”.

"At the very least people living in the Noosa electorate, which includes Peregian Springs, Eumundi and Doonan should have access to a direct service from Noosa to the new hospital,” he said.

He was adamant improvements must be made to the existing route 620, which takes one hour to get from Noosa to Maroochydore.

"I call upon TransLink to engage with the people of Noosa as they have with our southern counterparts and seek their input into service improvements as a matter of urgency,” he said.

TransLink asked for feedback in July and August on the proposed changes to existing bus routes 600, 607 and 614 and new bus route 611.

It said public feedback has helped finalise the changes to bus services on the Sunshine Coast, which will deliver greater connectivity to the SCUH and improve access to public transport across the region.

"To design the proposed changes to bus services on the Sunshine Coast, we have used best industry practice, the technical expertise of our transport planners, and modelling based on existing customer travel data,” the service provider said.

"Prior to consultation, we reviewed existing bus routes and timetables and worked closely with your local bus operator and key stakeholders within the Kawana Health Campus to plan a more efficient, integrated and easier-to-use network.”

The transport group said: "In addition to this, we used patronage data to see where and when people travel on existing routes, test drove potential bus routes, conducted site visits and gathered feedback from customers.”