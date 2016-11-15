26°
Noosa pays its respects on Remembrance Day

15th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
ALLIANCE: Paul Casaubon served in the First Canadian Airborne Artillery and on Friday he marched for the first time since 1969.
ON A sweltering hot morning in Tewantin, members of the community came out to pay their respects to the fallen and the returned soldiers who shaped the country we know today.

Standing in more than 30-degree heat, veterans dressed formally in blazers, long pants and shined shoes marched in sync through Tewantin Memorial Square.

With medals proudly displayed, perhaps it seemed easy to endure the direct midday sun for an hour, compared to the terrors faced on the battlefield.

Service attendee veteran David Morland served in the Second World War and said the casualties of his brothers and sisters on the front line were extreme.

"Five hundred and eighty-eight of my mates were killed,” Mr Morland said. "People talk about losing eight, 10, 12 of their mates. We lost 588.”

Mr Morland wore a number of his medals on his breast, including the Distinguished Flying Medal from the Bomber Command in the Royal Air Force, the Legion of Honour and a Liberator Medal.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Paul Casaubon served in the First Canadian Airborne Artillery in the late 1960s and said Friday was the first time he'd marched in 47years.

"I'm the only one from Canada and it's my first one since 1969,” Mr Casaubon said. "This will be kind of nice to be a part of this one.”

Mr Casaubon said his loyalty to his service was recently rekindled during a visit home to Canada.

"I just recently went back home and reconnected with a bunch of my ex-army friends. They talked me into doing the march again,” he said.

"Because the Canadian Airborne is no more, it went from 1968 to 1995, and there was 80 of us in the artillery, it's kind of a unique situation to be part of that.”

Mr Casaubon marched side by side with Australian service persons, united by the alliance between the two countries.

"It's an amazing brotherhood. It doesn't matter where you're from, as long as you've served, you're united,” Mr Casaubon said.

"(Canada and Australia) have a very close bond.”

Tewantin Medical Centre practice manager Lauren McGaw spoke about her family history of serving in the armed forces and the community of veterans in Noosa.

"My grandfather was quietly proud in the role he played in the war, but in keeping with his generation spoke little of war and almost certainly understated the significance of his contribution,” Ms McGaw said.

"I believe that trait to be in keeping of many of the veterans who I have had or have the privilege of knowing.

"In our medical practice in Tewantin, we are privileged to assist many of our armed service veterans.

"To the veterans of our community, thank you for your service, for your courage, for your sacrifice and for our freedom.”

Topics:  diggers march noosa remembrance day remembrance day 2016 tewantin veterans

Local Partners

