Noosa puts on a show for Australia Day

AUSTRALIA Day was a sea of green and gold in Noosa as locals took to Lions Park on Gympie Tce to enjoy the Noosa Australia Day Festival.

Hundreds turned out to the festival, with funds raised going to local charity United Synergies to help tackle homelessness. The event was also about local talent.

MOST of the bands and entertainers lived in Noosa or other parts of the Sunshine Coast and were all happy to support a good cause and play for a local crowd.

The day began with an official welcome from Mayor Tony Wellington.

"On Australia Day, let us celebrate our extreme good fortune to have found ourselves living in a country that vales individual freedom and that accommodates cultural differences. People from all over the planet have made their homes here, and we are all the richer for it,” Cr Wellington said.

The headline act, Ryan Giles, didn't disappoint.

There were also performances by Mark Moroney, Andrea Kirwin, Sharon Brooks Duo and AZUR, a magic show and a few Aussie reptiles.

Noosa Australia Day Festival is sponsored by Noosa Council and organised jointly by Tewantin Noosa Lions Club and Rotary Club of Noosa Heads.

Tewantin Noosa Lions Club member Jacqui Nichols said the festival was fun for everyone while raising money to help local homeless men, women and children.

"It was a big family festival on the river and we had an amazing program of events all day so we loved to see everyone come and celebrate Australia Day and join in the fun and help the community,” Ms Nichols said. "It was a great day to sit by the beautiful Noosa River under the big marquee, catch the river breezes and be entertained by some fantastic Aussie talent.

"You couldn't get more Australian than Luke's Interactive Reptile Shows - cuddle a python, get up close with turtles and lizards, and don't forget the kids-size saltwater croc.”

And while Australia Day is a great day for family fun, for some it's the start of a new life.

Federal MP Llew O'Brien, State MP Glen Elmes and Cr Wellington officially welcomed 41 new citizens to Australia at The J.

Mr Elmes invited new citizens to make Australia a richer and more successful multicultural country. "What you find with the citizenship ceremony is that some people may have only been here one or two years and then I've also seen people who have been here 20 or 30 years,” he said.