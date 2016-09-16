Noosa recycled roads thanks to used fine print

NOOSA will soon by driving on "printed” roads - though there is nothing 3D about this advancement, just smarter recycling methods.

The Noosa Council capital works budget includes $4million for road resurfacing and rehabilitation, which will allow the treatment of about 30km of road.

As part of discussions for the council's new road resurfacing and rehabilitation tender to be voted on last night, Mayor Tony Wellington noted the preferred supplier would have the opportunity to use recycled print cartridges in its road surface mix.

Cr Wellington described this application by Downer EDI Works as "pretty exciting stuff”.

"To think my old toner cartridge I might be driving on some day in the future,” the mayor said.

The councillors at Monday's general committee meeting were told by staff that for every kilometre of road paved, the company could use 6400 toner cartridge and "about 145 car tyres”.

This mix of two challenging recycling materials had been trialled by Moreton Bay Council and after initial mixed results, the council was "quite happy with it” - though it was "still early days”.

Noosa staff members are not yet sure whether this new mix will feature throughout the council's road resurfacing program.

Cr Wellington said he was keen to push ahead.

"I think if we can assist in the trialling of the new substances and there is an environmental gain, why wouldn't we be there?” he said.

Councillor Joe Jurisevic said "glass fines” was another waste by-product that could be used in road materials.

He was told Brisbane City Council was starting to use glass in its mix and Noosa was in discussion to see how the asphalt mix performed.

"It's good that we're looking at alternatives and the opportunity of getting things out of the waste stream into useful life,” CrJurisevic said.

Downer will complete the rehabilitation and reseal work and Downer and Allroad Surfaces the "mill and fill pavements repairs”.