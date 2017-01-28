Noosa RSPCA hits back at euthanasia rumours

THE Noosa RSPCA is determined to quash misconceptions about the euthanasia rates of animals in its care.

Manager Nicole Cleary was appalled last week after hearing a visitor comment that the recently empty shelter must have meant all the animals were put down.

She said the RSPCA only euthanised animals when they were a danger to public safety or terminally unwell.

"We'd just had the Pop Up Adoption in Brisbane and that's why most of our animals were gone," Ms Cleary said.

"The only time the RSPCA ever euthanises an animal is if they are medically challenged or have considerable behaviour issues that would affect people in the community.

"Noosa has a live release rate of over 96%."

She said all 38 animals from the centre were re-homed before 11am at the pop up event on January 14.

Nicole said there is no time limit for animals waiting for new homes.

"All the RSPCA shelters in Queensland work alongside rescue groups to help re-home animals," she said.

"RSPCA is truly dedicated to moving into the future with new ideas and initiatives for caring for, re-homing and educating the community on what we do."

Ms Cleary encouraged anyone with questions to visit the centre and to take advantage of discounted sales running until January 29.