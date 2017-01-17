31°
Noosa SES needs helpers as storms overdue

17th Jan 2017 5:45 AM
SUPPORT NEEDED: SES members during a for a missing man in the Noosa National Park. The local unit wants to recruit new volunteers.
SUPPORT NEEDED: SES members during a for a missing man in the Noosa National Park. The local unit wants to recruit new volunteers. Warren Lynam

NOOSA SES is hoping to spark in renewed interest among locals in becoming emergency responders, with deputy controller Carol Watkins saying a damaging storm was long overdue.

Ms Watkins said the number of orange-overalled SES members in Noosa slipped from 80-90 to about 50.

The type of storm that tore up shopfronts in Cooroy in November 2012 had not revisited Noosa and there had been only localised call outs.

However Ms Watkins and her fellow volunteers know that a major call-out could come at any time as the shire baked in the late summer heat.

Noosa SES is hoping to bolster the ranks by holding an open day, with a sausage sizzle, on Saturday January 21 from 11am to 2pm at the Tewantin SES shed in Goodwin St, Tewantin

"So come along and have a look at how we operate,” Ms Watkins said.

"This will be followed by an induction for those interested at 7pm on Monday, February 6,” she said.

"State Emergency Service volunteers assist our community in a variety of ways including land searches, flood rescues, storm damage, traffic control, local events and much more.

"Members receive comprehensive training in areas such as emergency lighting, generators, first aid, storm damage, working safely at heights, chainsaw, traffic control, radio communications and flood boat.

Noosa SES Unit has Tewantin, Cooroy, Pomona and Boreen Point groups. For details, call 0413832122.

