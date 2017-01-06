Noosa striving to save species

BEFORE it was trendy to do so, Noosa became a shire where environmentalism was taken seriously. Thanks to the efforts of many, we now enjoy a locale that accommodates large swathes of national park and conservation reserves.

Just stand at the lookout on the top of Mt Tinbeerwah and marvel at the relatively small human footprint across the Noosa Shire.

On the strength of this idiosyncratic history, we can build a global best-practice approach to environmental management.

In saying this, I am talking about more than just zero emissions efforts. I am referring to a mission to actively enhance local biodiversity rather than simply maintain the current status quo.

Using the IUCN Red List as a guide, Australia is in the top five countries for extinction of animal and plant species.

Steps are already under way to turn that trend around at the local level. The current project focused on replenishing oyster reefs in the Noosa River springs immediately to mind.

Historical research by Dr Ruth Thurston has shown just how abundant our major waterway once was, but is no more. However we can, dare I say it, reverse the flow.

A wide range of Noosa-based organisations plus tertiary institutions are also collaborating on local projects concerning koala health, land management practices, wildlife corridors, etc. Such collaborations will be the key to our future successes.

Noosa has the opportunity to become known not only as a great holiday destination, but also as the place where locals genuinely understand the real worth of nature, not just its exploitative value.

Noosa can be the place that not only halts environmental degradation, but actually turns that trajectory around. It will take the combined efforts of government, community groups, philanthropic organisations and educational institutions to achieve this lofty goal.

But it can be done.

As Margaret Mead famously said:

"We won't have a society if we destroy the environment.”

Noosa has the opportunity to show the world how a local community can reverse that destructive trend and actually improve its lot, for all species.