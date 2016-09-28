Noosa surf lifesaver dives in to graduate position

A NOOSA surf lifesaver has landed a graduate position with an engineering firm responsible for some of the world's most iconic buildings.

Final-year civil engineering honours student James Ghent, 27, is itching to get to work for Arup, a multi-national firm behind projects like the Sydney Opera House, Beijing's National Stadium, and the Centre Pompidou in Paris.

The Coolum High School graduate will be based on the Sunshine Coast, allowing him the opportunity to continue his community involvement as a surf lifesaver and a Noosa Dolphins Rugby Union Club player.

James said gaining a job with Arup was a dream he had fostered since his first year of his studies.

"When I first started university, I had a list of more than 100 companies that I thought I could eventually work for,” he said.

"Arup was at the top of that list. It's a company known for being quite innovative, and I'm looking forward to getting to work on some really interesting projects.

"They worked on the Airportlink M7 in Brisbane as well as upgrades to the Bruce Highway.”

James enrolled in engineering at USC after spending six years as an electronics technician in the navy, during which he completed tours of duty in Afghanistan and around Asia.

Arup's Queensland region leader Murray Kretschmer emphasised the importance of the company's graduate program.

"At Arup we take pride in our graduate program, designed to provide the support and opportunities necessary to foster and develop the engineers of tomorrow,” Mr Kretschmer said.