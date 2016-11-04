27°
Noosa town plan supports new hospices

Amber Macpherson | 4th Nov 2016 5:00 AM

WHILE the history of the Katie Rose Cottage has been everything but smooth, there is at least good news for supporters forging ahead with a new hospice.

A Noosa Council spokeswoman said opening a new hospice was straightforward as the Noosa Plan details specific conditions for such establishments.

"Council doesn't require a development application as the Noosa Plan contains specific provisions for these sorts of facilities, which the Plan refers to as community residences,” planning and environment manager Kerri Coyle said.

A community residence can accommodate up to six people who need help with day-to-day tasks, plus a live-in support worker or property manager.

"The Noosa Plan includes various rules to ensure hospices and other community residences coexist peacefully with their neighbours,” Ms Coyle said.

"These rules cover parking, the scale of the facility and the number of staff or support workers on site at any one time.”

"The Plan also includes rules about how clinical waste is managed.”

The statement from council comes off the back of concerns from a resident who was disappointed neighbours were not consulted about the new hospice.

The new property on Blueberry Loop, in Cudgerie, was donated for indefinite use by original Katie Rose Cottage co-founder Terry Clarke-Burrows.

The hospice will have to be modified to cater to the elderly, including ramps, handrails and equipment.

New hospice founders Sue Story and Carol Raye will have to completely re-establish the administration for operating the hospice, including opening new op shops, developing a business model and applying for government grants as a licenced charity.

Topics:  cudgerie hospice katie rose noosa plan town plan

Noosa town plan supports new hospices

