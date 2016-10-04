Noosa unites to support koala care

NOOSA has taken a leading role in the protection of koalas, trialling a newly developed vaccine and promising funds to ensure their future.

At a flash $250 Save the Koala fundraiser on entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson's private Noosa retreat, Makepeace Island, guests were told Mr Branson and island co-owner Brett Godfrey would commit $250,000 over five years to ensure the protection of the local koala population.

Mr Godfrey said the sold-out charity event will also bolster the funds committed to research in to the high mortality rates of local koalas.

"Today is all about trying to raise awareness and raise funds at the same time,” Mr Godfrey said.

"We have 120 people here to raise some money and funds and help the koalas.”

A koala research team led by University of the Sunshine Coast professor Peter Timms and veterinary scientist Dr Jon Hanger will look in to the reasons why the local koala population is in crisis, and determine how the funding should be allocated to increase their population.

"We know that there are a range of factors commonly affecting koalas throughout Australia,” Dr Hanger said.

"We know chlamydia affects koala's illness and their reproductiveness. We know that domestic dogs and cars can be a factor as well. Ultimately that means going in to a koala population, catching and radio tagging as many as we can, and following those koalas.

"And if they die, know what they've died from.”

Prof Timms said a breakthrough vaccine against chlamydia in koalas would be trialled in the future, adding to the strategies that would hopefully see an increase in koala numbers.