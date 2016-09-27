Noosa woman breaking the cycle of poverty in Nepal

GOOD DEED: Laguna Jacks manager John Whimpress (right) is organising a fundraiser for Alissa Hill, with proceeds going to Alissa's orphanage in Nepal called Sunshine Children's Home.

WHAT began as an idea to help orphaned, abandoned and underprivileged children in Nepal has grown into a fully-fledged charity and children's home for Noosa's Alissa Hill.

The journey began five years ago when Ms Hill travelled to Nepal.

She said the trip opened her eyes to the plight of children in the poverty-stricken country.

"The caste system was still heavily practised which meant the lower socio-economic sector, which is the majority of people, had little chance to advance in life, let alone earn a proper living for families to survive.

"As well as this, I learnt the trafficking of young girls was alarming, an estimated 12,000 per annum which has now grown to 14,000 innocent girls trafficked across the Nepal-India border to brothels in India.

"I returned and began the legalities to establish a charity to support the children of Nepal.

"In May 2012 Sunshine Children's Home Nepal became a fully registered charity with an ABN.

"From here I continued to raise funds enough to go back in November 2012 and open the doors of the children's home in Dhapasi Heights, Kathmandu.”

Since then, 17 children from unfortunate backgrounds have moved into the children's home.

"Here, for the first time in their life they have thrived with my love, the love and special care of dedicated staff, a private education with extra tuition and to have belongings they can call their own.”

Ms Hill said last year's devastating earthquake had killed more than 9000 and left many more children orphaned.

"Those worst affected were in the villages where relief frequently couldn't arrive in time,” she said.

"Traffickers from India began infiltrating villages looking for vulnerable homeless families and their daughters.

"Today the country still in many ways remains shattered, masses are homeless and living under large temporary covers without sanitation and much financial and emotional hardship still prevails.

"Women and children are at risk and remain challenged for survival.”

In a bid to break the cycle of poverty, Ms Hill has started a sewing training centre to teach girls and young women to sew.

"It seems the most obvious next step with a focus to help the women who have been trafficked or those at risk,” she said.

A fundraiser will be held on Sunday, October 9 from 3.30-5.30pm at Laguna Jacks.

Tickets are $29 and include an array of Nepalese cuisine and a glass of Sirromet "Love” sparkling on arrival.

Plus, 100% of every ticket sold goes directly to the children's home.

There will be a presentation by founder Alissa Hill, with an audio visual presentation of the work being undertaken by the charity.

Join in the auction bidding for goods and services donated by local businesses and individuals.

Businesses wanting to contribute by donating raffle prizes should contact John Whimpress at Laguna Jacks on 5474 9555.