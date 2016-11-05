Noosa's best accommodation named

HAPPY CAMPER: La Mer manager Stuart Keegan enjoys the view from the penthouse at Sunshine Beach, which has just been named number one in Noosa.

AN INTERNATIONAL booking website has named Noosa's top rated accommodation for 2017, and you'll be surprised to learn it's not on Hastings St.

For the second year in a row, La Mer in relaxed Sunshine Beach has taken out top honours for the trivago Awards.

La Mer managers and self-confessed "not computer whizzes” Stuart and Noeleen Keegan were surprised but delighted to learn they'd won again.

"We're pretty excited. It's nice to get recognised for your effort,” Stuart said.

"Getting good reviews is critical, but that's not top of our mind. We try our hardest to make people feel welcome.

"We value everyone, everyone's important to us, and I think they go away feeling like we value them.”

The views from La Mer boast a rolling landscape of the Noosa National Park to the north and Coolum to the south. Amber Macpherson

La Mer scored a huge user satisfaction rating of 92.33% on trivago, and also has the ninth highest rating in Queensland.

Trivago spokesperson Tomas Marks said allowing guests to evaluate their experiences often means small local businesses stand out for their personal touch.

The top ten by guest reviews from trivago: