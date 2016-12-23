Noosa's big greet is paying off

WELCOME ABOARD: The Ogilvie Group staff learn about Welcome to Noosa.

WITH the Christmas crowds in for the duration, there has never been a better time to become an ambassador for Noosa.

Just ask staff at the Ogilvie Group, who completed Welcome to Noosa training this week ahead of the busy summer season.

Staff from Rickys, Locale Noosa, Wood Fire Grill and aromas noosa undertook the customer service training with Tourism Noosa.

Tourism Noosa chief executive officer Damien Massingham said it would give them a great head start.

"As Noosa heads into the busiest season of the year, it is great to see restaurateurs taking the initiative and getting their teams inspired and ready to welcome our visitors,” he said.

"Welcome to Noosa offers some great information into Noosa, why the region is so special, its history, key things to do in Noosa, information about events in Noosa and more.”

David Jouy from Rickys said the Welcome to Noosa training was "great”.

"It provided some good information on Noosa that I didn't know, despite living here for some time. It was also great to hear about the Noosa events and get some great tips on how to share this with our guests.”

Welcome to Noosa is a training program that can be completed online at any time or completed in group by emailing Isa Grube at isa@tourismnoosa.com.au.