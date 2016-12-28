Noosa's big year in review

FRESH APPROACH: Peter Kuruvita brought the tastes of his new SBS show to a dinner function at the Noosa Beach House in November.

OUR 2016 has been a huge year in Noosa for entertainment, politics, development and business.

Here are some of the new things that happened during the year.

New Council

Noosa Council gained a few new faces in Jess Glasgow, Brian Stockwell and Ingrid Jackson. Tony Wellington was elected as the new Noosa mayor following Noel Playford's retirement.

Federal MPs

The July 2 federal election resulted in a shake-up for the local political scene.

Former Deputy Prime Minister and member for Wide Bay Warren Truss stood down.

LNP candidate Llew O'Brien took up his seat in Canberra.

Food and drink

Wtf? Pizza for short, heralded a "new era” in pizza for Noosa.

Opening the Hastings St store in early December, brand ambassador Matt Golinski revealed the Dress Your Own pizza concept.

The new store is all about sourcing great, local ingredients and giving customers the freedom to combine their own ingredients and release their "inner cuisine creativity.”

The Cooking School Noosa

Noosa Restaurant Wasabi introduced hugely popular cooking classes, for classic French cuisine, contemporary Japanese and modern South-East Asian food.

The classes focus on fresh, local, seasonal produce and the menus change daily.

A KFC opened this month on Eumundi-Noosa Rd, creating more than 60 jobs.

Noosa International Film Festival

A huge number of entries was received for Australia's newest film festival, The Noosa International Film Festival.

It showcased short films from Australia and overseas when it was held in November.

SBS television show

A television show highlighting the best of the Sunshine Coast and Noosa's fresh produce was shot on location and aired on SBS.

Peter Kuruvita's Coastal Kitchen took viewers on a journey around the celebrity chef's new home and featured local producers.

Shopping

Peregian IGA

The Whites opened their fourth IGA store on the Sunshine Coast in Peregian Beach in September.

The store filled a gap for the local community, and created an estimated 70 jobs.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and rugby league star Sam Thaiday even stopped in to celebrate the opening.

Sport

Peregian Golf Club

After a period of trouble and uncertainty, Peregian Springs golf course re-opened under new management, with a new name, in December, starting a new era for the club and residents.

Services

Katie Rose Cottage

A breakaway group of the Sunshine Coast Community Hospice formed The Katie Rose Cottage Foundation to provide palliative care from a Cooroy residence.