Noosa's Jake Friend makes NRL cut

7th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

FORMER Noosa Pirates player Jake Friend has been named one of 24 NRL players chosen for Australia's Four Nations Rugby League Squad.

The 26-year-old plays for the Sydney Roosters as a hooker and will head to England with the Kangaroos team for the tournament on October 28.

The Four Nations tour will commence in Perth with a warm-up Test again New Zealand rugby team the Kiwis on October 15.

Australia will verse Scotland on October 28.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has spoken of his tough decisions finalising the team, however he is confident in his choice of Mr Friend.

"If Cameron Smith had one game off, Jake Friend would be the Queensland hooker,” Mr Meninga told the Australian.

Mr Friend, 26, joined the Roosters on a scholarship when he was 15, and in 2008, progressed from SG Ball, to the Toyota Cup to professional NRL in just four months.

Sunshine Coast product Matt Gillet also made the team.

Topics:  jake friend, kangaroos, nrl, sydney roosters

