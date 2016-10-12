23°
'Normal' a great feeling

Janine Hill and, Jamaica Lipson | 12th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
PERFECT FIT: Tracey Grills is opening a lingerie and prosthetics shop in Maroochydore early next month.
PERFECT FIT: Tracey Grills is opening a lingerie and prosthetics shop in Maroochydore early next month. John McCutcheon

IT'S amazing what a difference some carefully positioned silicone and lace can make after breast surgery. Tracey Grills has seen the transformation for herself.

Mrs Grills, of Kawana, fits and sells lingerie and prosthetics for women who have had breast surgery.

"I've turned up to homes and found bras in the bin and half the other clothes there as well,” she said.

"But that's the satisfying part of the job. To see them in tears when they see how normal they look. That's the most important part of the job - getting them back to normality.”

Mrs Grills stumbled into the world of lingerie and prosthetics by accident.

Well established in her career as an account manager, she decided it was time to "give something back” and volunteered for the McGrath Foundation.

At the suggestion of one of the foundation's breast cancer nurses, she began a mobile prosthetics business.

She still operates the mobile business but recently opened a lingerie and prosthetics shop at the Wesley Hospital Choices Centre in Brisbane and will open a second store in Maroochydore, on the corner of First and Memorial avenues, on November 4.

The Tracey G store will be only the second in Australia - the other is in Canberra - to have an in-store Amoena boutique stocking products by what is regarded as a world leader in prosthetics, lingerie, swimwear and sportswear for women who have had breast surgery.

Mrs Grills said the range of bras, swimsuits and sportswear with bilateral pockets for prosthesis had expanded considerably, and well beyond what she could carry in her car.

Sandra Harding is the ambassador and chairwoman of the National Breast Cancer Foundation SCQ and said such shops were extremely important.

"When you have surgery you need to wear one of those special bras when you have one,” Ms Harding said.

"It's fantastic that they are opening in Maroochydore.

"I often have the question where do I go, what do I do?”

