Not all the best action of surfing festival on water

SURF AND PARTY: While the ac tion is tops in the waves, the land-based Laguna Festival of Surfing action really rocks.

THE Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing is set to take one step back from the perfect waves of Noosa's First Point, a host of land-based entertainment being added to the week-long schedule.

The 26th annual Noosa Festival on March 4-11 will welcome new divisions and events, film screenings and musical acts each evening and, most noticeably, the inception of the Noosa Festival Pavilion.

Based on feedback from sponsors and attendees, the proficient festival team has responded to an increasing desire for a more interactive experience for spectators and attendees.

The Noosa Festival Pavilion will be open to all, whether competitors, their families or the local and visiting general public.

Erected on the sand at First Point, it will present a panoramic view of Laguna Bay and all the water-borne action, as well as providing a venue for a host of activities.

Festival partner and local Noosa business Aussie Soles will be host a peg-a-thong competition offering winners' prizes for anyone wishing to fling a flip-flop. Noosa Civic will present a sandcastle building competition, with pre-event demonstrations of the fine art of fine-sand architecture, and plenty of prizes to keep budding builders motivated.

Also for the younger generations, renowned longboarder turned musician, Lucas Proudfoot is already locked into the festival schedule. Proudfoot, or Circular Rhythm as he goes by on stage, shares his indigenous cultural heritage and ecological awareness for youngsters through fun and interactive songs and singalongs.

Celebrating the region's creative community, the IN Noosa Fashion Parade will present local couture on the catwalk, a selection of Sunshine Coast designers bringing their beautiful creations to the beach stage. With the eight-day schedule still busily being filled by the festival team, these are just a sample of what will be on offer next March 4 to 11.

Yoga classes, sustainable surfcraft workshops, talks on mindful living, ecology and surf history, surf swap-meets, live music and film screenings are all in the planning stages, presenting a diverse line up of events for all ages. The Growl Towels Costume Party will provide an 'open-to-all', water-based event. Anyone is invited to dress to impress, don a fun and crazy outfit and paddle out for a few fun waves. Judges will be on the lookout for the best get-up, with prizes up for grabs. To find out more go to http://www.noosa

festivalofsurfing.com.