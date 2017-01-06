Not strung out by 'Bio Noose'

NOOSA'S new Biosphere Reserve management bodies and Noosa Council are under attack from a group calling itself Our Biosphere Noose made up of unnamed individuals.

The Facebook site says: "We are a group of concerned residents who oppose the allocation of several hundreds of thousands of ratepayers' monies from the environment levy to council's Biosphere organisations.”

These are the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation and Noosa Community Biosphere Association.

"We believe the environment levy should be disbursed to help farmers, residents and other community groups for the benefit and preservation of our natural environment and community,” it says.

Our Biosphere Noose says the organisational structure set up in 2014 "commands extraordinary expectations of the volunteer NBRF to raise large sums of monetary funds outside the environment levy.”

"NCBA does not represent the community at large and has become more akin to a public relations group for council largely through community events.”

A December 14 post has a diagram entitled Noosa Council's Biosphere Reserve Foundation - Anatomy of a Take Over which says: "With current Mayor Wellington on the NBRF board, former Mayor Noel Playford seeks reappointment to NBRF Board to join other NPA (Noosa Parks Association) stalwarts.”

This claim is rejected by NBRF board chairman Campbell Corfe who believes the new group is made up of disaffected people.

"I'd love Noel to have re-engagement but not on the board, and indeed our next board meeting will try and get some arrangement with Noel,” Mr Corfe said.

"He's got excellent capacity on a whole bunch of things, and there are some specific things I'd love him to get engaged with.”

He said any involvement would not be at board level "so that's not going to happen.”

Mr Corfe said he would like to have ongoing input from all prior board members "because there's a lot of wisdom there.”

As for Our Biosphere Noose he said: "Our view is we don't give them much oxygen, but everything like this we do take seriously, because we don't want people to feel that badly about this thing the Biosphere that they need to carry such angst,” Mr Corfe said.

Mr Corfe said the foundation had been run as "open book” and both the foundation and the Noosa Community Biosphere Association had tried to reach out to a couple of key individuals.