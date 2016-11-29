Nothing retiring for this Cooroy $100m

IT HAS injected dollars into the local economy, hiring 50 tradies during the construction phase, and now the Coast's newest resort is ready to be shown off to the general public.

The $100m Palm Lake Resort Cooroy-Noosa hosted an official opening at the weekend.

The retirement resort will house a recreational and wellness centre with a state-of-the-art gym, as well as a ten-pin bowling alley, an eight-rink undercover championship lawn bowls green, golf simulator room, spas, sauna, movie cinema as well as indoor and outdoor pools.

Stage One will see 40 eco-friendly homes completed out of the more than 200 homes planned for the site.

A $25 million aged care facility will complete the Cooroy development.

Palm Lake Resort national sales and marketing manager Marlene Cumming said: "People aren't looking to downsize as they get older - they want to 'right size'. They are used to large living spaces but don't want the maintenance of a large garden.”