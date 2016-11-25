Nude bathing rally outside police beat

NOOSA nude beach supporters will gather, presumably clothed, outside the Hastings Street Police Beat next Saturday at noon to protest the latest police actions at Alexandria Bay.

"We would like to invite (Noosa) councillors and Tourism Noosa to attend the protest and read out any letters from your organisations in support of the protesters,” rally organiser Robin Bristow said.

The gathering will also support the State Government giving local government the authority to declare legal clothing optional beaches.

And in response to Noosa MP Glen Elmes offering to transport the A Bay nude bathers north, Mr Bristow said: "We have also asked Glen Elmes to supply us with buses to Poona as promised.”

Mr Bristow said the Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders, whose electorate takes in Poona, has indicated he welcomes nudists to his area.

The bathing issue flared recently after the arrest of 11 nude beachgoers to A Bay by police patrols.