Odd Man Out is in for Queensland premiere

Lisa Gormley and Justin Stewart Cotta star in Odd Man Out, coming to the Noosa Long Weekend Festival.

AUSTRALIA'S most prolific playwright David Williamson is back with a sell-out show, and tickets are on sale now for the Queensland premiere in Noosa.

Odd Man Out is the latest creation from the award- winning playwright, and it's already receiving critical acclaim.

Direct from the sell out season at the Ensemble Theatre in Sydney, Noosa Long Weekend proudly presents Odd Man Out for four exclusive fundraiser performances, taking place at the J Theatre in March.

Starring acting sensations Justin Stewart Cotta and Lisa Gormley, both with roles in Home and Away and other prestigious productions, Mr Williamson said the couple bring to life a clever, witty and highly entertaining script.

"Justin's done about three of my plays before - he's terrific. He's gone on to have a terrific stage career," Mr Williamson said.

"Lisa, she's also been a terrific actor over the years."

Like all romance stories, it starts like a fairy tale.

Alice falls in love with Ryan, a charming, up-front and painfully truthful man.

His bluntness may upset her family and friends, but when he asks her to marry him, she finds herself saying yes.

As newly-weds, Alice discovers a side of Ryan she never knew existed - and becomes determined to fix his flaws, with ridiculous and disastrous results.

It's Mr Williamson's knack for uniting audiences though revealing human flaws that makes this play, and others, such a hit.

"I've always loved the fact that comedy essentially is about watching people's bad behaviour on stage," Mr Williamson said.

"The people on stage don't realise they're behaving badly, but the audience do.

"None of us are perfect, and drama allows you to look at human flaws, but not condemn them totally, because we're all flawed."

Mr Williamson said audiences will be able to relate deeply to the comedy and drama unfolding live before their eyes.

"She (Alice) knows there's something not quite right about him - but she's hugely attracted to him.

"He's charismatic, he's truthful, he's brilliant at what he does.

"But the old saying, when something seems to be good to be true, it usually is.

"Like many women admit, they feel if they've found a partner they really like who's got flaws, they can fix them.

"But some flaws are so embedded in their psyche, it's much more difficult to change than they think, and this is what happens with her.

"It gives rise to a lot of comedy in the play.

"Her trying to fix him will have the audience quite amused."

Mr Williamson has taken a back seat to conducting the play, letting Mark Kilmurry from Sydney Ensemble Theatre take the role of director.

"The last three plays I've directed myself, but Mark's a very good director.

"It's quite arduous writing and directing a play. There's no place to hide.

"I'm much more relaxed this year. I enjoyed doing the last three myself, but it's good to give it Mark who is a really top director.

"I get reports off him that they (actors) are all really enjoying it."

The performance will raise funds for the Noosa Long Weekend Festival, to be held July 21-30 this year.

Tickets are on sale now, and are available online, at the J box office, or by calling 53296560.