Open day at Lake Macdonald aims to save the Mary River cod

HELP NEEDED: The Mary River cod hatchery at Lake Macdonald is in urgent need of funds.

ONE of Noosa's little recognised survival success stories is in urgent need of financial support.

An online $5000 funding campaign to help resource the Gerry Cook Cod Hatchery is still thousands of dollars short with less than a week to go before it closes.

To help raise public awareness supporters are holding an open day at the Lake Macdonald hatchery from 9am to 4pm tomorrow.

The hatchery cracked the secrets to breeding the endangered freshwater fish species in captivity. Researchers estimate the species now occurs in less than 30% of its former range in the Mary River system.

"In 1996, estimates were made that there may be as few as 600 cod remaining in the Mary River system,” campaign organiser Dallas Frazier said.

"The Commonwealth in April 2001 officially adopted the Mary River Cod Research and Recovery Plan which identified a suite of actions aimed at restoring cod populations, including establishing a program of community involvement and education.

The hatchery has been breeding the Mary River cod for restocking throughout its former range as well as researching key aspects of the cod to enhance captive-breeding techniques. Mr Frazier said the hatchery this year established a five-year strategic plan to boost the recovery.

"The Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee is now overseeing the operation of the Gerry Cook Cod Hatchery,” he said.

"Funding for the hatchery is an urgent and critical limitation of the hatchery over the next five years.

"While the production potential of the hatchery has been maintained through volunteer efforts and very limited critical operating funds from the MRCCC, there is an urgent need to secure operating funding both in the short term and for the longer term.”

He said the aim is for the hatchery to release about 80,000 fingerlings into the creek system each year.

A bare minimum operating budget for the hatchery is $39,119 a year.

"Every 50c donated will be another fingerling raised and released into the Mary River system,” Mr Frazier said.

"Every $5 will be 10 fish and every $50 will be another 100 fingerlings released.''

The MRCCA has a proven track record of successful financial management over the last decade.Visit https://pozible.com/project

/mary-river-cod-

sponsoring to donate.