Backpackers struggle to find work in Noosa

Dutch backpackers Jordy Karlas and Karolina Korczak are finding it tough to secure consistent work in Noosa while on their working holiday.

JORDY Karlas and Karolina Korczak are enthusiastic young people, full of energy and eager to jump in to the workforce.

But there's one small problem - they're struggling to find consistent work.

"We got a job at a Noosa restaurant, but they expect us to wait every day for a phone call to come in," Jordy said.

"There was no roster. We have to call them every day to find out if they have a shift for us or not."

The two friends arrived from Holland four weeks ago on a working holiday, with plans of earning plenty of money to survive while taking in the Noosa lifestyle.

Jordy and Karolina said they had secured shifts at the restaurant and a cleaning company, but the hours were inconsistent.

"It's usually two or three shifts a week," Karolina said.

"It's difficult. We have to pay rent ourselves and groceries."

The friends even travelled all the way to Bundaberg on the promise of a permanent fruit picking gig, but once arriving, the employer informed them it was not full-time hours.

Despite the setback, they have kept positive.

"I'm still smiling, it's an adventure," Jordy said.

"If we are patient we'll find something. We, of course, will have some difficulty, but it's a decision you make."

Jordy and Karolina live in Noosa Pde and use bicycles as their mode of transport.

"On the way in to Noosa to look for jobs, the chain came off one of our bikes and it broke," Jordy said.

"But we fixed it and we kept going. That's a nice story - that's how much we want to work."

Jordy is trained in marketing and Karolina worked as a personal trainer before coming to Australia.

They both have full availability seven days a week.

They can be contacted on 0477 404 656.