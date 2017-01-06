27°
Our classroom air to be 'just right'

6th Jan 2017 6:18 AM
SMART DESIGN: CQ University Noosa research looks to improve the learning environment.
SMART DESIGN: CQ University Noosa research looks to improve the learning environment.

A NOOSA-based academic is striving towards the "Goldilocks zone” for better learning outcomes in classrooms.

CQUniversity Noosa Building Design academic Dr Darry O'Brien is adapting smart technology sensors to automatically measure and report on levels of carbon dioxide, noise and temperature in classrooms.

Dr O'Brien has been working with the New Zealand Government in a trial study to evaluate school buildings in that country.

"As long as we have access to wi-fi we can deploy our sensors and they will start coding up the results for us,” he said.

"The outcomes should be creation of classroom conditions which are 'just right' for learning.

"We are now working out of Noosa as the teaching hub for the CQU Building Design programs, meaning local students have more opportunities in this emerging field of study.”

Building designers provide design solutions for buildings of all sizes. CQU's Bachelor of Building Design is accredited by the National Alliance of Building Designers.

Graduates will satisfy the educational requirements for the building design open licence.

