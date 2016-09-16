Parents pumped that servo is a 'no go'

The overjoyed Good Shepherd Lutheran College parents and their children are breathing easy after the development land sale fell through.

PARENT power has won the day at Good Shepherd Lutheran College, with mutual agreement between the school and the developer to tear up a controversial land sale contract.

The sale was to allow building of a service station and shop next door on church land.

The proposal caused uproar among the school community, with some parents threatening to take their children out of the school over safety concerns.

College principal Anthony Dyer has written to school parents to say that this put an end to the development application that was refused by Noosa Council but was under appeal by Synergy Property Partners.

"Last year the college entered into a contract with a developer, Synergy Property Partners, for the sale of the site of the proposed service station development,” Mr Dyer said.

"Following an extended period working through contractual requirements, the contract with the developer was terminated by mutual agreement on 7 September 2016.

"Consistent with the contract and the agreed mutual termination, Good Shepherd is not responsible for any costs incurred by the developer.”

Mr Dyer said the college's decision to terminate was based on the "extent of community concern, the concerns raised in Noosa Council's report and their refusal of the application”.

"Retention of the land will be assumed in future planning,” he said.

"The long-term usage of the land will be considered as part of a full revision of the college master plan during 2017.

"The school community, including parents and staff, will be consulted as part of the master planning process.”

Mr Dyer said until a long- term land purpose was determined, the site would "remain available for its current purposes, including additional parking”.

Opposing parents are overjoyed, with Nadine Love declaring the "unthinkable situation” finally closed.

"We are delighted that community opposition and the council taking a strong strategic stand at a without- prejudice mediation with the developer the week before last, finally pressured the school and the developers into agreeing to drop the unthinkably irresponsible proposal,” Ms Love said.

She declared it "a victory in the end to keep our kids, school community and the Noosa biosphere safe and well”.