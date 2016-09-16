Park deaths shows need for rescue of region's koalas

Sir Richard Branson is looking to help save Noosa's koalas.

A MAJOR push by the Richard Branson Koala Conservancy to help save Noosa koalas cannot come soon enough, with seven Noosa National Park koalas succumbing to disease in recent months.

According to the Queensland Koala Crusaders, these casualties included two local favourites of koala spotters known as Lesley and Mr Cuddles.

Lesley was rescued but euthanised after veterinarians determined she was unable to be saved due to complications from chlamydia.

Koala Crusader Bernard Jean called in park rangers, which resulted in an Australia Zoo rescue team trying to save the sick MrCuddles - probably one of the most photographed park koalas through the years. Bernard posted an announcement of the loss of Mr Cuddles on the Noosa Koala Sighting's Facebook page on September 3

QKC president Meghan Halverson said the deaths signified a real crisis situation.

"The fact that we have lost seven koalas in the past few months, we are truly in crisis. There are still two koalas in the park with disease symptoms that have eluded rescuers.

"While they need care, I fear that if they go, this might be it for those koalas that everyone comes from far and wide to see in Noosa National Park,” she said.

Sir Richard Branson and co-owner of Makepeace Island Brett Godfrey have announced their exclusive resort will be opened up for a $250-a-head fundraiser to help save Noosa's koalas on September 30 .

"We felt compelled to act given the dire state of koalas in the region and with this in mind, we have offered my family's Australian home, Makepeace Island, as a central site for koala research,” Sir Richard said.

"We believe we all have a responsibility to help to protect the koala,” MrGodfrey said.

"More work is required to clearly understand why numbers have declined to crisis levels in the Noosa region.

"By working with koala experts and other stakeholders over the longer term, we are committed to support reversing the downward trend.

"Makepeace Island will serve as a base for scientific koala research projects, given its proximity to koala habitat along the Noosa River catchment.”

Koala experts Professor Peter Timms of the University of the Sunshine Coast and Dr Jon Hanger, managing director of Endeavour Veterinary Ecology Pty Ltd, will lead the program and head up the conservancy's advisory board.

Sir Richard and MrGodfrey will fund a five-year grants program to focus on reducing koala deaths and investigating areas within the Noosa region for a koala refuge.

Save the Koala tickets are online at www.makepeace island.com. Patrons will experience an island tour, indulge in seafood and wine and be entertained by XFactor stars Soulcutz.