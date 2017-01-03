27°
News

Past ghost of Masters approval may rise again

Peter Gardiner | 3rd Jan 2017 8:10 AM
NOT DEAD YET: The Masters Home Improvement chain may be gone but the Noosaville site one that was planned to be built could rise from the ground as another entity.
NOT DEAD YET: The Masters Home Improvement chain may be gone but the Noosaville site one that was planned to be built could rise from the ground as another entity. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WATCH this space - the 3.5 hectare development site earmarked for the failed Masters Home Improvement Centre in Noosaville could be part of a national retail revival.

The Australian newspaper last week spoke to businessman David Di Pilla about plans to redevelop 82 of the Masters sites after his Home Consortium investment group acquired the properties from Woolworths for reportedly between $725-$750 million earlier this year.

Last month the Financial Review reported that Home Consortium would take up a 61-property portfolio comprising 700,000 sq m while the "majority of another 21 development sites included in the transaction will be taken by Spotlight”.

Spotlight is owned by retailers Zac Fried and Morry Fraid.

Woolworths' media release at the time said the transaction would include 40 Masters freehold sites, 21 Masters freehold development sites and 21 Masters leasehold sites.

"Woolworths will acquire three Masters freehold sites and take assignment of 12 leases to facilitate a complete exit of Hydrox.”

The Noosa News has been unable to establish as yet if the Noosa site is part of the consortium deal for redevelopment and rebranding.

A Noosa industrial real estate contact said he was not sure how long or if the local property would be reactivated.

"Noosa is usually the last on the list in these deals because of the size of its population,” he said.

Mr Di Pilla was quoted last week as saying: "It's all very positive. Early in the new year we will have a lot more to say and until then it's head down, bum up and doing a lot of work.''

In 2014 the Masters Home Improvement store developer Hydrox Nominees won a court appeal to develop the site opposed first by the Sunshine Coast Coucnil and then Noosa. Judge Rackemann rulled he was "satisfied there are sufficient grounds to approve the proposal notwithstanding conflict with the planning scheme”.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington was serving as a councillor on the SCC back in 2013 and successfully moved the motion to refuse Masters, "because I believe the development would have had a detrimental effect on Noosaville and surrounds”.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Stink of North Shore loss of loo revenue

Stink of North Shore loss of loo revenue

Noosa ratepayers want permit fees to improve North Shore camp amenities

The Village Bicycle: a few beers and an idea

The Village Bicycle team kicked off 2017 with a bang.

Learn the story behind one of Noosa's most successful bars

Joy through toys thanks to generous woodworkers

HELPERS: Noosa Community Support, the Cooroora Woodworkers and the Salvos have brought joy to needy kids.

Christmas spirit in Noosa lasts into New Year

Wake surfing set to go big at Noosa

FLASH FORM: The 2013 World Champion skimboarder, Austin Keen, will be demonstrating the endless possibilities of wake surfing.

One way to always make waves

Local Partners

Stink of North Shore loss of loo revenue

Noosa ratepayers want permit fees to improve North Shore camp amenities

Past ghost of Masters approval may rise again

NOT DEAD YET: The Masters Home Improvement chain may be gone but the Noosaville site one that was planned to be built could rise from the ground as another entity.

A retail collapsed chain may rise as a new entity

Safety first for Mooloolaba's big night

Getting ready for New Years Eve 2016 at Mooloolaba Beach are Laila O'Reilly, 7, Lauche O'Reilly, 10, Micah Fourie, 8, Samantha Fourier, 14, with mums, Linda O'Reilly and Bettie Fourie.

Police out in force ahead of New Year's celebrations at Mooloolaba

Start the new year with a bang at Woodford

CLOSING CEREMONY: The Fire Event is Woodford Folk Festival's biggest ceremony.

Farewell 2016 with fire at Woodford Folk Festival

Ring in new year at Woodford Folk Festival

FIRST DAWN: 6000 welcomed the first sunrise of 2016 with a ceremony led by Tibetan monks.

Get your grove on and let the sun set on 2016 and rise anew in 2017

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

Walking through the streets of Vegas ahead of the world’s biggest consumer electronics show, you can see a lot of parallels.

The man behind the music of Moana

Musician Opetaia Foa'i performs onstage at the world premiere of Disney's Moana.

Opetaia Foa’i wrote and performed the movie's theme song.

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

“I missed you so much. Incredibly thankful to have you back."

Young Coast country music star joins likes of Keith Urban

Liam Kennedy-Clark has been named finalist in Tamworth country music festivals Toyota Star Maker competition for the second year running.

Passionate teen set to take centre stage amongst the nation's best.

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

Ariane Labed and Michael Fassbender play master assassins in the movie Assassin's Creed.

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a good movie.

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Vantage House &amp; Land Package - Unbelievable Value!

85 Elements Collection, Park Avenue, Peregian Springs 4573 ...

House 3 2 1 From $391,680

Located at 66 The Avenue 'Park Avenue Residences'. Best Value on the Sunshine Coast! Perfect for first home buyers who may get $20k grant and stamp duty...

SOLD BY LISA STOREY-WILSON CENTURY 21 COASTAL

2/24 Echo Street, Pelican Waters 4551

Duplex 3 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT

- Down size in style in this immaculate duplex in The Beaches precinct - 3 bedrooms, large master is ensuited with dual sinks, stone benchtop - Spacious open plan...

Palmwoods Charmer...Potential to Shine! Sellers Must sell Fast.

7 Briggs Street, Palmwoods 4555

House 3 2 Offer Over...

With a little love and attention, the character and charm of this delightful home could really shine again â cute, cosy and within a short walking distance to...

FAMILY FINALISES ESTATE WITH STUNNING OCEAN VIEWS

6 Musa Place, Aroona 4551

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

- For the first time in 37 years, this prominent elevated large builder own home in a quiet cul-de-sac comes to the market - With a change in family circumstances...

A HOME OF GRAND PROPORTIONS

104 Sunbird Chase, Parrearra 4575

House 5 3 3 $1,660,000

Boasting a glorious 20m canal frontage with a sought after north facing aspect, this architecturally designed home in The Quays precinct ticks all the boxes for...

Empty Home Ready For New Owners!! Must Be Sold!!

41 Merimist Way, Kiels Mountain 4559

House 5 2 2 $710,000

Price drop and immediate sale needed!! This property is sitting empty, ready for the new owners to move in and enjoy everything on offer. Tucked away in...

Ocean Views - Seaforth Apartments

337/9 Wirraway Street, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 3 2 $529,000

Watch the cruise liners sail past on their majestic voyages up the east coast from your front balcony, whilst you kick back and relax soaking up the gentle sea...

Contemporary Charm, Buderim Convenience!

28 Cicada Close, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 $565,000

Tucked away in a leafy, quiet cul-de-sac with premium contemporary homes, is this stylish 'as new' designer home in an elevated position with a delightful bushland...

Spacious Beach side Townhouse In The Heart Of Mooloolaba - Perfect!

9/32 Kalinda Avenue, Mooloolaba 4557

Apartment 2 2 2 $388,000

More than just an average townhouse, this large apartment right in the heart of Mooloolaba is situated in a small complex of only 9 townhouses. Walking distance...

A DUPLEX PAIR UP FOR GRABS

12 Collins Lane, Golden Beach 4551

Duplex 5 2 2 $769,000 - ALL...

- Positioned on over 900m2 in a quiet cul-de-sac lies your opportunity - A moments walk to the waters edge of Pumicestone Passage - Rear duplex comprises of 2 or 3...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

$9.3 million Noosa holiday home a 2016 record

FOR SALE: Pat Rafter's property at Seaview Tce, Sunshine Beach.

High-profile Noosa agent reflects on year of celebrity real estate

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!