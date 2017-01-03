Past ghost of Masters approval may rise again

NOT DEAD YET: The Masters Home Improvement chain may be gone but the Noosaville site one that was planned to be built could rise from the ground as another entity.

WATCH this space - the 3.5 hectare development site earmarked for the failed Masters Home Improvement Centre in Noosaville could be part of a national retail revival.

The Australian newspaper last week spoke to businessman David Di Pilla about plans to redevelop 82 of the Masters sites after his Home Consortium investment group acquired the properties from Woolworths for reportedly between $725-$750 million earlier this year.

Last month the Financial Review reported that Home Consortium would take up a 61-property portfolio comprising 700,000 sq m while the "majority of another 21 development sites included in the transaction will be taken by Spotlight”.

Spotlight is owned by retailers Zac Fried and Morry Fraid.

Woolworths' media release at the time said the transaction would include 40 Masters freehold sites, 21 Masters freehold development sites and 21 Masters leasehold sites.

"Woolworths will acquire three Masters freehold sites and take assignment of 12 leases to facilitate a complete exit of Hydrox.”

The Noosa News has been unable to establish as yet if the Noosa site is part of the consortium deal for redevelopment and rebranding.

A Noosa industrial real estate contact said he was not sure how long or if the local property would be reactivated.

"Noosa is usually the last on the list in these deals because of the size of its population,” he said.

Mr Di Pilla was quoted last week as saying: "It's all very positive. Early in the new year we will have a lot more to say and until then it's head down, bum up and doing a lot of work.''

In 2014 the Masters Home Improvement store developer Hydrox Nominees won a court appeal to develop the site opposed first by the Sunshine Coast Coucnil and then Noosa. Judge Rackemann rulled he was "satisfied there are sufficient grounds to approve the proposal notwithstanding conflict with the planning scheme”.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington was serving as a councillor on the SCC back in 2013 and successfully moved the motion to refuse Masters, "because I believe the development would have had a detrimental effect on Noosaville and surrounds”.