Pastor Mark ready to serve community

GOOD SHEPHERDS: Bishop Paul Smith, Reverend Dr Ulf Metzner, Pastor Mark Hansen, Pastor Chris Bartholomaeus and Pastor Tim Jarick at the service last weekend.

THE Noosa Lutheran community welcomed new pastor Mark Hansen to its congregation last weekend.

The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Noosaville witnessed Pastor Mark installed by the Lutheran Bishop of Queensland Pastor Paul Smith in a moving ceremony as part of the Sunday morning service.

Pastor Mark came from a small country town in South Australia to Noosa earlier this month with his wife Anne and their children Jonah, Christian and Emma.

He said he was looking forward to serving the community as a leader and a friend.

Greetings were received from MP Glen Elmes, Mayor Tony Wellington and Councillor Ingrid Jackson on the morning.

Congregation chair Richard Hauser said there were exciting times ahead for the Lutheran community in Noosa.

"The community is in the process of building a new church complex, and they are looking forward to being involved in a new palliative and dementia care facility projected for the Noosa Shire by Lutheran Community Care in Queensland,” Mr Hauser said.

Parishioners enjoyed a community lunch and cake after the service.