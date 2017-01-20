Pastor Mark ready to spread good word in Noosa

HAPPY FAMILY: Christian, Anne, new Pastor Mark, Emma and Jonah Hansen at the Noosa Lutheran Church.

ALL the way from South Australia, new Noosaville Lutheran Church Pastor Mark Hansen is preparing to spread the good word in his new community.

Pastor Mark and his family moved up to Noosa from the small country town of Riverland a few weeks ago and are getting ready to be a part of Noosa and all it has to offer.

Pastor Mark said he was looking forward to serving the region as a leader and a friend.

"There's a lot of new opportunities to be able to serve the community and be part of the community," he said.

"To feel like everyone is part of a larger family - that's the kind of environment we want to establish.

"To be able to share with people, to help them in the good times and the bad, help guide people to know that they have the love and value of God and Jesus."

Pastor Mark has been a minister for nearly 16 years, after a previous career in music and stage work.

He said he hoped to bring his love of music to his services.

"For quite a while I took other directions first - I went in to electrical engineering and audio sound engineering," he said.

"I did that career for a little bit, but that led me towards being a pastor.

"Our whole family is musical, we enjoy music and we enjoy playing and singing."

Pastor Mark said that as with all careers there will be challenges ahead.

"(There's) a culture where Christianity or church doesn't seem to be relevant any more - that's wherever you go.

"We just want to try to let people know that they're loved and they're valued and that God has a special place for them.

"To be able to share that with the community as best we can, that's always a challenge, so we're looking for ways and means and possibilities to make that happen."

Anne said Noosa locals had been very welcoming.

"I've already got involved in tennis, people keep inviting us different places," she said.

"It's going to be a wonderful community to be involved in."

Pastor Mark will be instated on Sunday at 9.30am at the Noosaville Lutheran Church, Good Shepherd College, 115 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville.

The 8am service is not on this Sunday, but 8am and 9.30am services will resume next week.