Peregian future is taking shape

NEW PUSH: The Rufous Street precinct incorporating the digital hub is going to be a groundbreaker in Noosa.

NOOSA'S Rufous St precinct upgrade, incorporating improved public space and an IT hub, has been described by councillor Frank Pardon as a real "groundbreaker.”

And on Thursday night, Noosa Council voted to give the $768,000 job of all the groundwork - Rufous St, Rufous Laneway and David Low Way roadworks and landscaping - to Shadforths Pty Ltd. The work includes asphalt surfacing, 25 new car parking spaces in RufousSt, a raised share zone, U-turn facility, 23temporary car parking spaces associated with the digital hub and upgraded street lighting, including solar lighting for the temporary car park.

Cr Pardon said there was some public angst with the project when the precinct upgrade consultation started, but he believed that had subsided.

"I think the public now understand what we're trying to achieve and have embraced it and are on the side with council,” he said.

"The fact that we've got considerable funds towards this particular project - possibly if the feds get friendly we might get significant funds toward this project - I think it's a bit of groundbreaker in some ways for council.”

He said the upgrade would ultimately be shown to be "a great project.”

Peregian local and Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie moved the motion.

"The community is very highly interested in this project and it will certainly be a great boon to Peregian Beach and the broader community,” he said.

Councillor Joe Jurisevic said it was a significant project for Peregian and it would be great to see it get under way.

Peter Gardiner